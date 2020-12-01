Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, The Musical Offering, and Theo Ubique Announce EVANSTON PERFORMING ARTS COLLECTIVE

Three Evanston-based performing arts organizations - Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, and The Musical Offering - have joined forces to create the EVANSTON PERFORMING ARTS COLLECTIVE (EPAC), a consortium with the mission of "Celebrating Life, Community and the Arts."

The collective's members will collaborate on five multi-disciplinary performing art installations combining the resources of each company: acting, music, dance, puppetry, and circus arts. This community sharing and artistic partnership project will include a diverse ensemble of local actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and multidisciplinary artists, both amateur and professional, that will perform in EPAC installations.

Each installation will have its own unique performance style and artistic bent, and the Collective hopes to eventually include all Evanston performing arts organizations into the Evanston Performing Arts Collective. Fleetwood-Jourdain Producing Artistic Director Tim Rhoze says, "We want to serve the Evanston community by providing to all, at no charge, art that will be inspiring and healing during these challenging times."



The first four installations will be recorded for streaming online during the winter and spring. The series will conclude with a grand live outdoor performance and celebration for the Evanston community in the summer of 2021. There will be no charge for the virtual performances. However, prior to and during the broadcast, donations will be requested to cover cost of music rights and professional artists' honorariums. Each partnering organization is also providing and donating significant resources to help make this dream of community healing and celebration through the performing arts a reality.



The Collective's initial installation, to launch on January 1, 2021, will be a multi-disciplinary performance of the song "The New World," from the theatrical song cycle SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD by Jason Robert Brown. Theo Ubique Resident Music Director Jeremy Ramey will be Music Director and Accompanist for a cast of professionals and students from Evanston Township High School. Professional singers Harmony France, Kyrie Anderson, Averis I. Anderson and Matthew Hunter will be backed up by Evanston Township High School students Rowan Leonard, Jacob Frischer, Alethea Koconis, and Howard Godfrey. Kara Roseborough will be the featured professional choreographer/dancer and Claire Rowan will be ASL Interpreter. The performance will be hosted on YouTube beginning January 1 and there will be no charge to view the installation.

More information and links to the performance at the websites of the collective members' websites (www.theo-u.org, www.fjtheatre.com, https://www.themusicaloffering.org/)



Additional installations are planned to launch on March 1, May 1, and July 1. The Live Outdoor Performance will be given in August 2021.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You