First Floor Theater's PLANO to Premiere in Chicago at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre

First Floor Theater will continue its eighth season with the Chicago premiere of Will Arbery's dark comedy PLANO, directed by Steppenwolf Ensemble Member Audrey Francis. Presented as part of Steppenwolf's LookOut Series, PLANO will play February 16 - March 27, 2020 at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, 2019 at www.steppenwolf.org or by calling (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Thursday, February 20 at 8 pm.

Tonight, and later, and earlier, three sisters (no, not those ones) are stricken with a series of strange plagues: Isabel's got pains. Anne's got slugs. And Genevieve doesn't want to talk about hers. She just wants you to eat the damn hummus (she made it!) Fresh from its wildly successful Off-Broadway debut and remount that TimeOut NY called "experimental theater perfection", PLANO is "as funny as it is powerfully disturbing" (VULTURE). Steppenwolf Ensemble Member Audrey Francis returns to direct at First Floor Theater, where she previously co-directed FFT's first production in 2012.

The production team includes Kristen Martino (scenic design), Raquel Adorno (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Eric Backus (sound design), Bobby Huggins (technical director) and Lucy Whipp (stage manager).

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: PLANO

Playwright: Will Arbery

Director: Steppenwolf Ensemble Member Audrey Francis

Cast: will be announced shortly.

Location: Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago.

Dates: Previews: Sunday, February 16 at 3:30 pm, Tuesday, February 18 at 8 pm and Wednesday, February 19 at 8 pm

Press Performance: Thursday, February 20 at 8 pm

Regular Run: Friday, February 21 - Friday, March 27, 2020

Curtain Times: Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 3:30 pm. Please note: there will be added performances on Monday, March 2 at 8 pm, Monday, March 16 at 8 pm and Monday, March 23 at 8 pm.

Tickets: Previews: $10. Regular Run: $25 - $35. Students $20. Industry $15. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, 2019 at www.steppenwolf.org or by calling (312) 335-1650.





