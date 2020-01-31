First Floor Theater Presents World Premiere of THE JUNIORS At The Den Theatre

First Floor Theater is pleased to conclude its eighth season with the world premiere of Noah Diaz's dark comedy The Juniors, directed by FFT Artistic Director Hutch Pimentel, playing April 18 - May 30, 2020 at FFT's resident home, The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are currently available at firstfloortheater.com. The press opening is Friday, April 24 at 7:30 pm.

A class of high school juniors are tasked with a simple Home Ec assignment: parent a sack of flour for a week or fail. When the flour babies begin dying one by one, the students stop at nothing to ensure that they, and the pretend children they bore, are the last ones standing. A play with war, carnage and genocide, The Juniors is a pitch black comedy about the ambitious and cut-throat world of high school Home Economics and the lengths we'll go to in order to protect what we think is ours.

The production team includes Sydney Lynne Thomas (scenic design), Uriel Gomez (costume design), Alex Ridgers (lighting design), Andrew Rovner* (sound design) and Micah Figueroa (violence and intimacy design).

*Denotes First Floor Theater Company Member





