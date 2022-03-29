Film Actor Doug Jones Joins Otherworld Theatre for PORTA-PROV and More

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy theatrical production company in North America, today announced that Doug Jones (STAR TREK DISCOVERY, PAN'S LABYRINTH, the upcoming NOSFERATU) will appear at the venue at 3914 N. Clark St. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, participating in several of Otherworld's signature programs.

Doug Jones, who plays Kelpien Starfleet officer "Captain Saru" on CBS's hit STAR TREK DISCOVERY on Paramount+, will first step through the Portal as he participates in Otherworld's weekly sci-fi and fantasy themed improv show, PORTAL-PROV!, at 7 p.m. Featuring games, audience participation, and nerdy fun, PORTAL-PROV! is presented every Sunday evening at Otherworld and has played to sold-out shows since its March 13 premiere.

At 8:30 p.m. Jones will join licensed clinical social worker Eric Koll of Keystone Mental Health and licensed professional counselor Natalie Jeung of Skylight Counseling Center for a live taping of the THE NERD THERAPY PODCAST, a monthly talk show format that discusses different mental health-related themes in various nerd and geek franchises. This month's episode will focus on Star Trek's lessons on dealing with loss and family trauma - themes that are significant parts of Jones's character, Captain Saru's, arc throughout STAR TREK DISCOVERY. THE NERD THERAPY PODCAST launches April 22, 2022 on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts; this episode is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

In addition to weekly stagings of PORTAL-PROV! every Sunday at 7 p.m., Otherworld Theatre is currently presenting MURDER ON HORIZON, an innovative, immersive sci-fi noir in which audiences explore the space station Horizon and interact with crew members as they search for clues to solve a grisly crime. Each performance of MURDER ON HORIZON is limited to 8 audience members; the show runs through May 1.

Tickets are $50 for the evening, including PORTAL-PROV! and THE NERD THERAPY PODCAST taping. PORTAL-PROV! begins at 7 p.m. and runs approximately 60 minutes, and THE NERD THERAPY PODCAST begins at 8:30 p.m. and runs 70 minutes with an intermission. All attendees including audience members, media, staff and volunteers, and performers are required to show proof of full vaccination, and masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. Tickets are available for purchase at www.otherworldtheatre.org.