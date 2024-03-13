Filament Theatre To Present Constellation Points' CLOUD MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Filament Theatre will present Constellation Points' magical puppet-filled Cloud Man running from March 17 to April 14. Expect all of the inventive storytelling, interactive play, and theatrical surprises audiences love in a Filament production.

The production is thanks to a new partnership between Filament and the Scottish theatre company Constellation Points and marks the nonprofit theater's first international presenting partnership. "We are thrilled to partner with Constellation Points to bring Cloud Man to Filament. It's been a delight to imagine all of the ways that we can enjoy the enchantment of nature and all its mystery while we think thoughtfully about what it means to care for the world around us." Producing Artistic Director, Reji Simon

The full creative team includes Ailie Cohen, Lewis Hetherington, and Sarah Gray (collectively Constellation Points), Alasdair Satchel, Niroshini Thambar, Nik Paget-Tomlinson, and Doreen Sayegh.

The cast features Molly Bunder and Tia Pinson.

Full show information and tickets available here.

Constellation Points is a collaboration between Ailie Cohen and Lewis Hetherington, with producer Sarah Gray. They create playful, curious and engaging work for audiences of all ages. They create theater which uses visuals, music, text and more to tell beautiful original stories which are full of heart, fun and magic. Their work encourages us to reflect and think deeply and creatively about the world we live in and the challenges we face. They create fantastical and colorful story worlds which celebrate the extraordinary nature of the ordinary, and last long in the imaginations of audiences.

The name Constellation Points reflects the deeply collaborative nature of the company's work. Each show is carefully constructed by a team of makers, each one being a vital and beautiful point of light in creating the constellation of that show. Work includes Cloud Man, The Secret Life of Suitcases and Rocket Post! Their work has traveled all over the world delighting audiences in China, Dubai, Egypt, Japan, America, Australia and more, as well as extensively throughout the UK.

Alasdair Satchel

is a film and theatre maker based on the Isle of Mull off the West Coast of Scotland. He makes a podcast called What We Do in the Winter about the lives of the people of the islands around Mull and Iona. His films explore the nature of how communities express themselves. He works in English, French and Gaelic. Alasdair is a founding member of Screen Argyll which exhibits films and delivers film education all over Scotland. www.alsatch.com

Nik Paget-Tomlinson

is a musician, composer, sound designer, Foley artist and collector of sounds. Nik has created work for theatre, dance, installation and film, and has worked with a wide range of companies including Citizens Theatre, Grid Iron, National Theatre of Scotland, Royal Lyceum, Curious Seed, and Imaginate.

Niroshini Thambar

is a musician, composer, and sound designer. Initially playing violin and piano, she then moved into composition and audio production. Her work spans theatre, installation, film, and participatory art projects. Her creative research interests encompass ecology, identity and belonging. For more information, visit niroshinithambar.com

Molly Bunder

(CLAUDIA) is co-artistic director of Filament Theatre, a fast-growing theater for young audiences based in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. Since joining Filament as an actor in 2013, Molly has developed the company's educational programming and community outreach, including Filament's groundbreaking anti-adultism framework which brings young people into Filament's curating, planning, and rehearsal processes. Filament's model of making new work for and with young people makes the company uniquely responsive to the needs of the young people in our community.

(Claudia U/S) is excited to be returning to Filament Theatre! She is grateful to be a part of this magical adventure with this group of phenomenal humans (and puppets!). Tia graduated from Western Michigan University with a BFA in Music Theatre Performance. Chicago credits include: Hatfield and McCoy (The House), Bonnie & Clyde, The Wiz (Kokandy productions). Regional credits include: Ensemble, Spamalot; Chiffon, Little Shop of Horrors (Farmers Alley Theatre), Alice's Daughter, Big River; Tiger Lily, Peter Pan; Lil Inez, Hairspray (Timberlake Playhouse).

Doreen Sayegh

(Consultant) is a Producer and General Manager with Pemberley Productions, a company she co-owns with its founder Tim Smith. Pemberley specializes in touring theater internationally and across the US, working with regional producing theaters and presenting venues as they build their seasons to provide projects that suit their audiences and individual considerations.