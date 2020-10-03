Family Friendly Theatre at Cutting Hall Goes Virtual With CINDERELLA

The production takes place on Monday, October 12.

Palatine Park District's Family Friendly Theatre program will present its first virtual production on Monday, October 12 for the community to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their home. The performance that will be available to stream to virtual ticket holders was recorded in mid-September at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood Street in Palatine, from multiple angles.

As the story goes, no matter how hard she works, Cinderella's wicked stepmother and lazy stepsisters are never satisfied. When their household is sent into a tizzy by an invitation from the Prince, Cinderella clings to the hope that she just might be able to attend the royal ball. But, alas, her stepsisters hatch a plan to keep her from ever reaching the palace.

Will Cinderella miss the chance to dance at the ball and meet the handsome Prince? Or will her dreams come true? This adaptation of the classic fairy tale, written by local playwright E. Mitchell, features a few new twists along the way.

"You can never replace the experience of attending live theatre," said Family Friendly Theatre program director Julie Price. "But our troupe is doing what it can to keep fun entertainment accessible for families during this difficult time."

This production of Cinderella was in final rehearsals back in March of this year when the performance was suddenly canceled due to the suspension of Park District operations.

"I re-blocked scenes and dances so we could maintain our social distance during our performance," said Price. While affirming how masks were worn throughout the rehearsal process, Price explained, "our goal was to not wear masking for the recording so our virtual audience could see our expressions, understand our words, and escape with us into Cinderella's world for a while."

Family Friendly Theatre productions are designed to offer a convenient local option for introducing children ages 3-12 to the theatrical experience. Prior to March, performances were scheduled seasonally at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center on days off school.

"We need to use our imagination and get caught up in creativity when we might be feeling lost with what is happening in the world around us," according to Cultural Arts Coordinator Lisa Swan. "This is especially apparent in how quickly we have adapted ways to keep the arts going through 'Zoom plays' and virtual concerts."

"It is imperative to the good health of our community," added Price. "It serves as a fun, much needed distraction to help us get away from the realities of the pandemic for a few hours."

Virtual tickets are now available for purchase online for $5.00. Beginning October 12, ticket holders will receive access to watch the performance. For more information about Family Friendly Theatre and other cultural arts programs offered through Palatine Park District, contact coordinator Lisa Swan at 847.496.6237.

