Factory Theater PresentsÂ FACTORY AFTER DARK, July 13

The Factory Theater presents the return of its late night special event, Factory After Dark in its tenth incarnation Factory After Dark 10 with host Factory Ensemble Member Eric Roach, Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 p.m. at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Roach is also starring in The Factory Theater's highly recommended world premiere of Prophet$, written by Anthony Tournis and directed by Wm. Bullion, running through July 20. Tickets for Factory After Dark 10 are $10 and $18 - 25 for Prophet$. Tickets for both productions may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.

Factory After Dark is a late night extravaganza described as part "Tonight show", part "Playboy After Dark" and all entertainment. Factory Theater ensemble member Eric Roach returns as host for Factory After Dark 10 with special guests Spoken Word/Poet Effee Fabio, Stand-up Comic Jacqui Jaurena, Hula Hooper Tonia Norman, Stand-Up Comic/Poet and current understudy in Prophet$, Chase Wheaton-Werle and Factory Ensemble member currently playing the role of "Rev. Leslie Goode" in Prophet$ Timothy C. Amos. Amos will also take the reins of Factor Theater's managing director starting August 1.

Last year, religion took in $71 billion, tax-free. Prophet$ is the slack-to-riches comedy of a couple of con artists that get into the business of belief. Set in 1988, this Stripes-inspired world premiere production, by ensemble member Anthony Tournis, brilliantly brings shameless comedy back to The Factory stage through July 20.

For more than 25 years, The Factory has created its shows from scratch, doing exactly the kind of theater they wanted to do. From writing workshops to the closing night bash, Factory shows are a unique experience that fits its exacting standards: original, bold, and full-tilt. Its shameless ensemble are ambassadors of a good time, making certain that Chicago remains heartily entertained.

The Factory Theater presents the return of its late night special event, Factory After Dark in its tenth incarnation Factory After Dark 10 with host Factory Ensemble Member Eric Roach, Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 p.m. at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. Roach is also starring in The Factory Theater's highly recommended world premiere of Prophet$, written by Anthony Tournis and directed, by Wm. Bullion, running through July 20. Tickets for Factory After Dark 10 are $10 and $18 - 25 for Prophet$. Tickets for both productions may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You