Face Off Unlimited Sets Cast for Live Virtual Presentation of GOON RIVER

Back by popular demand, and with a 2020 virtual twist, Face Off Unlimited has announced its cast for the return of Goon River.

The cast members are all veteran FOU performers and some are original "Goons" from the very first production. Discover the stories and secrets of the inhabitants of this All-American small town.

Completely improvised, Goon River is an interactive, unique journey into the imagination. Several stories are cleverly woven together to create a tale of wonder and woe that you'll hardly believe is being made up on the spot.

Goon River was first developed and performed at The Secret Theatre in Long Island City, Queens. Quickly becoming a cult favorite within Face Off Unlimited's expansive following in New York City, the show ran at the Times Square Arts Center in 2014. Since then, it has enjoyed pop-up seasonal performances throughout the city.

Up until now, Goon River has played to audiences in complete darkness, but Covid has changed that. "We had already been musing about performing Goon River in more of a candle lit, seance environment," explains Joe Tex, the Director of Operations for Face Off Unlimited, "so moving to a virtual experience and creating 'Zoom River' seemed natural... or perhaps, supernatural?"

Goon River is a great way to spend an evening this Halloween season with friends and family, safely enjoying a one of a kind improv theatre experience, right from home.

Adapted from a classic improvisation exercise, and inspired by the classic Spoon River Anthologies, acclaimed comedy group Face Off Unlimited has created a brand new theatre experience, where audience members are treated to a complex tale of tragedy so hilarious it could raise the dead.

A Ticket to Goon River is not required.

The show is LIVE and free on FOU's Facebook page

(https://www.facebook.com/FOUComedy) this Friday night at 9 PM ET.

