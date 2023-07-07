FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL Comes to Raue Center's Arts On The Green

Raue Center’s Arts On The Green presents Forever Simon & Garfunkel, celebrating the best-selling duo in rock’n’roll history with humor, soaring energy, charm, and harmony, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Sean Altman and Jack Skuller lead audiences on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and even some of Paul Simon’s solo career. The Sound Of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Mrs. Robinson, I Am A Rock, The Boxer, Homeward Bound, Cecilia, Hazy Shade Of Winter, Feeling Groovy, Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard, Kodachrome, and many more!

Award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall Of Fame Buddy Holly Prize) met on stage in 2010, when they were paired at a variety show to duet Mrs. Robinson. Jack had just celebrated his 14th birthday, and Sean had just celebrated his shiny new AARP card, but the audience found their December-January musical bromance and brotherly harmony to be enchanting and mesmerizing. The pair has toured as The Everly Set since 2016, celebrating the hits of The Everly Brothers. They formed Forever Simon & Garfunkel in 2020, and they tour both acts internationally.

Tickets start at $25 ($17.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.