FORBIDDEN SPACES A Virtual Cabaret of Original Works Announced

Thumbprint Studios is proud to present Forbidden Spaces: A Virtual Cabaret of Original Works on December 11, 2021, at 8 PM CST/6 PM PST. Artists from across the globe will come together to create an unforgettable night of music, poetry, comedy, and more! Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Actors Fund and Thumbprint Studios' BIPOC scholarship fund.

Thumbprint Studios strives to be a safe space to learn, explore, and work within theatre. We empower our artists to make brave choices, celebrate failure and success equally, defy perfectionism, and embody their own unique artistic superpowers. Now at our one-year anniversary, Thumbprint is taking on new and exciting projects, like producing theatrical experiences for a virtual space, expanding our training program with a focus on serving the whole artist, and offering new ways to foster community during isolation and beyond.

Our multi-talented cast members and songwriters; hailing from California, Denver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Orlando, New York City, Edinburgh, London, Switzerland and Australia, each have distinct and compelling points of view. Director/Musical Director Jaina Alexander and Associate Director April Sigman-Marx envisioned the show as perfectly cast with artists who have created their own acts and tell their individual stories in the way they choose. Highlighting performers from underrepresented communities working with unique modes of expression, this production brings new works of art into what may routinely be Forbidden Spaces.

Tickets to attend Forbidden Spaces are available on a sliding scale from $5 to $10. An optional $20 add-on is also available, titled the "Friends of Thumbprint Donation." Those who gift this additional amount will be mentioned with sincere thanks in our digital program and our website. Tickets can be reserved through this link: https://www.thumbprintstudios.org/forbidden-spaces.