FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE to Mark 50th Anniversary at eta Creative Arts

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eta Creative Arts Foundation will present for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, the groundbreaking choreopoem by Ntozake Shange, in celebration of the work's 50th anniversary. Directed by Donn Carl Harper, this milestone production honors one of the most influential works in American theater while reaffirming eta's enduring commitment to Black artistic excellence. Performances will run August 1-30.

First performed in 1975, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf forever changed the landscape of American theater by creating a new theatrical form-the choreopoem-blending poetry, music, movement, and storytelling into an unforgettable celebration of Black women's lives. Fifty years later, Shange's words continue to resonate with remarkable urgency, offering audiences a profound exploration of identity, healing, resilience, love, and sisterhood.

For more than 55 years, eta Creative Arts Foundation has served as one of Chicago's premier Black cultural institutions, championing African American artists and producing works that reflect the richness and complexity of the Black experience. Presenting for colored girls during its 50th anniversary is both a tribute to Shange's revolutionary vision and a continuation of eta's legacy of producing culturally significant works that inspire dialogue and transformation.

Directed by Donn Carl Harper, this production brings together a dynamic ensemble of artists whose performances embrace the emotional depth, poetic beauty, and enduring relevance of Shange's masterpiece. Harper's artistic vision honors the original work while inviting contemporary audiences to experience its timeless message through a fresh and compelling lens.

'Fifty years after its premiere, for colored girls remains one of the most essential works ever written for the American stage,' said the leadership of eta Creative Arts Foundation. 'We are honored to celebrate this extraordinary anniversary by presenting a production that uplifts Black women, celebrates community, and reminds audiences of the transformative power of theater.'

This anniversary production reflects eta's ongoing mission to preserve Black theatrical traditions while nurturing the next generation of artists and audiences. As one of the nation's oldest continuously operating Black theaters, eta continues to serve as a cultural home where stories rooted in the African American experience are shared with authenticity, excellence, and purpose.

Audiences, alumni, community organizations, educators, and theater lovers are invited to join eta Creative Arts Foundation for this historic theatrical event celebrating the legacy of Ntozake Shange and the enduring impact of one of America's most celebrated plays.

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