FAME: THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed by The Beautiful City Project in Wilmette

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The Beautiful City Project has announced their June production of FAME: The Musical, to be held on June 29th at the McGrath Family Performing Arts Center in Wilmette, IL. Proceeds will go to a yet-to-be-announced charity/non-profit.

The musical follows the final class of New York City's celebrated High School for the Performing Arts from their admission in 1980 to their graduation in 1984. It explores the struggles, fears, romances, and triumphs of young artists as they navigate the worlds of music, drama, and dance. Featuring a stellar cast of TBCP favorites, newcomers, artists making their TBCP debut, and select students from Loyola Academy, this summer production follows the summer hits of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (2004) and CAMP ROCK (2005), both held at the beautiful McGrath Family Performing Arts Center on the campus of Loyola Academy.

The evening will be held on Monday, June 29th, at 7:30pm.

The cast features Harmony Rose (Music Theater Works' WEST SIDE STORY), Jacob Merschel (Theo's DAMN YANKEES), Nicholas Ian (Porchlight's NEW FACES SING BROADWAY), Cynthia F. Carter (Marriott's WHITE CHRISTMAS), Tyler Ehrenberg (TBCP's CAMP ROCK), Whitney Turner (Music Theater Works' CATS), Xander Ramirez (Drury Lane's ON YOUR FEET), Jenny McPherson (Marriott's BIG FISH), Seth Carl (ILA's INTO THE WOODS), Lucie Kupres (Limelight's PERSONAL EFFECTS), Andres DeLeon (Marriott's FINDING NEMO), Gilary Valenzuela (Theo's TL;DR), Nick Arceo (Theo's ASSASSINS), Elissa Newcorn (Marriott's THE SNOW QUEEN), Bailee Fyock (Timber Lake's THE LITTLE MERMAID), Marcine Gladney (TBCP's DESIGNER RUN), Chloe Venner (Theo's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE), Kat LaCombe (Big Noise Theatre's THE WIZARD OF OZ), Ramman Takhsh (Uptown Music Theatre's HOW I BECAME A PIRATE), Morgan Wolfe (Metropolis' GREASE), Aidan Leake (Theo's URINETOWN), Jack Berleman-Paul (Illinois Wesleyan's PRIDE & PREJUDICE).

The Ensemble features singers, actors, dancers & instrumentalists, including Cas Lam, Alex Stetkevich, Olivia Daly-Short, Bella Branshaw, Mikala Curless, Morgan Williams, Stephanie To, Abby Denault, Caroline Woodward, Sophie Berger, Joei Langford, Steph Hogan, Alex Ketcham, Eleanor Ekovich, Mary Camp, Samantha Rily, Sterling Ford, Maya Hillman, Erol Ibrahamovic, Maine Triplett, Lily Shapkarov, Heather Olson, Bliss Christopher and Mikey Laarveld.

The evening is Directed & Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Equity Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's BLUES IN THE NIGHT; Drury Lane's SISTER ACT; Fulton Theatre/Maine State Music Theatre's HAIRSPRAY; and the National Tour of John Doyle's production of SWEENEY TODD).

Choreography is by Tanji Harper (Marriott's 1776, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Artistic Director of The Happiness Club). Anna Marie Abbate serves as Assistant Director, with Maine Triplett as Assistant Music Director. Jacob Alexander & Kate Schiliro serve as Associate Producer, with Elizabeth Bushell serving as Executive Producer.

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