Everyone's Favorite Funny Nun Returns To Metropolis With CHRISTMAS BINGO: IT'S A HO-HO-HOLY NIGHT

Vicki Quade's interactive holiday hit Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho- Ho-Holy Night returns to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre December 20, 2021.

Did Santa babysit the baby Jesus? Why were the Three Wise Men so lost? Do you know what the holiday classic Silent Night first sounded like? The answers to these and other humorous questions are answered in the hit holiday comedy Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night.

Written by Vicki Quade, Christmas Bingo brings together two of the best things about being Catholic: Christmas and Bingo. The show features the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller.

In this interactive comedy, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions, the origin of St. Nick, where do candy canes come from, miracles in the Bible . . . and a clever re- creation of the Annunciation, complete with audience members in angel wings and halos.

Vicki Quade is one of the creators of the international hit, Late Nite Catechism, and a host of other nun comedies, performed regularly on a national tour. She also has a line of bingo shows, including Bible Bingo, and Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night. She has a new Halloween show called Holy Ghost Bingo. And just added Easter Bunny Bingo. Born in Chicago, she was taught by Adrian Dominican and Sinsinawa Dominican nuns, and has been "adopted" by a number of religious orders! Vicki has three great kids: Michael, David, and Catherine, all products of the Chicago Catholic school system!

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night is part of the Holiday Series at Metropolis - bringing heartwarming, comedic and spirited seasonal performances to the northwest suburbs. More Holiday shows at Metropolis include A Christmas Carol (December 2-24), The Lakeside Singers: It's a Wonderful Feeling (December 6), and Second City: It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life (December 18-31).

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.