Everyone Saves Big At Raue Center's Member Appreciation & Discount Night

Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts' Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, August 18, 2022, from 5:30 - 8 pm. The venue is keeping the box office open late to thank members and patrons for being a part of the Raue Center Family! Drop by in person for the biggest savings on tickets all year long!

"RaueNOW membership program just celebrated its seventh anniversary and it has proven to be a definite win for our members, who have collectively saved over $120,000 on tickets," says Economic Development Manager James Knight. "Member Appreciation Night is our way of saying thank you for helping us make RaueNOW such a success!"

Raue Center is excited to offer RaueNOW members the best deal on tickets all year with 37% off! If you have recently let your RaueNOW membership expire, this is a great time to renew and save big on some of the hottest shows on the horizon! Don't miss the largest discounts of the season on David Sedaris (11/4) Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight (11/24), "A Swingin' Little Christmas! Live in Concert" starring Jane Lynch (12/9, 12/10), Beatles tribute American English and more! New shows are announced all the time!

Not a RaueNOW member? Not to worry! Non-members can still save big with 20% off tickets! Purchase tickets during Member Appreciation & Discount Night and You can earn FREE Raue swag when you spend $250 or more! $250 - tumbler*, $500 blanket*, $1000 Thermos set*

*while supplies last

Become a RaueNOW Family Member and get 25% OFF on Raue Center School For The Arts classes, workshops and camps! There's a membership level for every budget. A basic level membership starts at only $60.

Make sure to stop by Raue Center during the event, as these discounts are only available in person on Thursday, August 18 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. These discounts are not available online or over the phone. Exclusions and restrictions apply. For more information and a complete list of Member Appreciation & Discount Night rules, please contact the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or visit rauecenter.org.

For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.