Evanston Cultural Organizations Join Together January 15 To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Legacy

The Music Institute of Chicago and the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre present a free musical celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., welcoming fellow Evanston arts organizations and community members and featuring remarks by Mayor Daniel Biss.

The event takes place on Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance also will be available via livestream.



Co-curated by Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Artistic Director Tim Rhoze and the Music Institute, the event features music, dance, and art, including:

the world premiere of a "A Stone of Hope (Martin's Song)" by Ephraim Champion, performed by Music Institute faculty Marta Aznavoorian, piano; Mara McClain, cello; and Angela DeVenuto, soprano. The Music Institute commissioned this work through the Hearing in Color Young Composer Residency; Champion is the 2022-23 composer.

Music Institute alumnae and sisters Caitlin Adamson, viola, and Jada Adamson-Tate, piano (a past recipient of the Music Institute's William Warfield Memorial Scholarship) performing Samuel Coleridge Taylor's African Dances, Op. 58

a young violinist from Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative offering William Grant Still's "Mother and Child"

Ravinia's Reach Teach Play program featuring flutist Kaylee Johnson

Evanston Dance Ensemble performing a work including dance, music, and spoken word

T.E. & Company (Tricia Edwards) of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ

a visual art exhibition in the Nichols Concert Hall lobby coordinated by the Evanston Art Center and curated by artist Fran Joy, the 2019 recipient of the Evanston Mayor's Artist of the Year Award

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss delivers remarks about Evanston's groundbreaking reparations initiative. "Evanston has long strived to live up to Dr. King's legacy of equality, fairness, and peace, advancing groundbreaking social justice initiatives and becoming the first city in the nation to fund a local reparations program," said Mayor Biss. "I can think of no better way to honor Dr. King than gathering together with our diverse cultural arts organizations to share, celebrate, and inspire."



Music Institute President Mark George commented, "The Music Institute of Chicago is happy to be headquartered in Evanston for many reasons, not the least of which is the opportunity to collaborate with so many kindred spirits in arts and culture. I especially look forward to working with our co-curator Tim Rhoze again on multiple occasions."



Said Rhoze, "The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration's producing partnership between the Music Institute and Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre brings a meaningful layer of community, community sharing, and collaborating among local arts organizations that has the promise of transforming this event and other multicultural, multiracial, multigenerational events for years to come."



Coming up at Nichols Concert Hall:

February 17: The Reverón Piano Trio, originally from Venezuela, returns with a performance featuring Piano Trio No. 1 by Heitor Villa-Lobos, the focus of the Music Institute's One Composer, One Community program this year, and other works.

For concert updates, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration takes place Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Admission is FREE in person and for the livestream, both available at nichols-concert-hall.ticketleap.com/mlk2023/.

Seating is limited; early reservations are recommended.

All programming is subject to change.

For the latest information regarding COVID protocols or additional details, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.

The Nichols Concert Hall season is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and sponsorship from ITW.



To learn more about events and performances at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, visit FJTheatre.com.