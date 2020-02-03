Erika L. Sánchez Book Signing and More for I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf for Young Adults (SYA) is now in rehearsals with the world premiere of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter based on the New York Times Bestseller and National Book Award Finalist by Erika L. Sánchez, adapted by Isaac Gómez, directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and featuring ensemble member Karen Rodriguez (Julia). Firmly rooted in Chicago, this poignant and vibrant new work is a love story to young Chicanas who, in trying to find the truth about the people and the world around them, end up finding themselves.

A world premiere adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez's award-winning novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia, a Chicago high school student as she navigates trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her older sister, Olga-who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed.

Performances run February 26 - March 21, 2020. The press performance is Saturday, February 29 at 3pm. Tickets to public performances ($20; $15 with student I.D.) are available through Audience Services (1650 N Halsted St), 312-335-1650 and steppenwolf.org. While weekend performances are open to the public, weekday performances are reserved for school groups only; more than 15,000 participants from Chicago Public Schools will experience Steppenwolf for Young Adults' productions each year.

Steppenwolf is proud to support the Teen Arts Pass (TAP) initiative as an arts partner, which allows teens to experience live arts performances all around Chicago for only $5. Teens can register for free to TAP at teenartspass.org.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter will tour to three Illinois Juvenile Justice Facilities in partnership with Storycatchers Theatre following the run.

Steppenwolf for Young Adults hosts a special post-show discussion and book signing with author Erika L. Sánchez on Sunday, March 1 immediately following the 3pm performance.

Playwright Isaac Gómez shares "the world Erika has crafted in her brilliantly nuanced, holistic portrayal of a young Chicana living in the wake of loss, in the midst of love, and on a journey of finding herself is, perhaps, one of the greatest contributions to American literature. I cannot wait for audiences who have fallen so deeply in love with Julia's story to see it on its feet in this way."

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Special Events

Special post-show discussion followed by book signing with author Erika L. Sánchez

Sunday, March 1

Immediately following the 3pm performance

FREE with ticket to the performance

Upstairs Theatre/ Upstairs Theatre lobby

Post show discussion in the Upstairs Theatre with author Erika L. Sánchez, moderated by artistic producer Hallie Gordon and members of Steppenwolf's Young Adult Council immediately following the performance. This will be followed by a book signing in the Upstairs Theatre lobby. Patrons are welcome to bring their own copy of the book or purchase one on site.

Reading of The Round House by Native American award-winning author Louise Erdich

Tuesday, March 10

7pm

FREE; reservations suggested

Presented as part of the Lookout Series in Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre

As part of a partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art, the American Indian Center and Mujeres Latina En Accion, Steppenwolf Education presents a reading of excerpts from Louise Erdich's award-winning novel The Round House. Through events hosted by each organization during March and April, audience members will experience the incredible story of Erdich's novel, which transports readers to the Ojibwe reservation in North Dakota. It is an exquisitely told story of a boy on the cusp of manhood who seeks justice and understanding in the wake of a terrible crime that upends and forever transforms his family.

Audience members at the March 10th reading will receive a special offer for $5 tickets to public performances of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter!

Special Storycatchers Theatre post-show performance

Saturday, March 14

Immediately following the 3pm performance

FREE

Upstairs Theatre

A special post-show featuring performers from Illinois Youth Center-Chicago who are part of Storycatchers Theatre Firewriters Ensemble. Singing a stirring and lovely song, "Leaving Zacateca", one young man examines the clashing cultures of his Aztec history and Chicago gang life.

The Scene: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Saturday, March 14

Performance at 7:30pm, event to follow

$5 tickets, exclusive to teens

Upstairs theatre

Curated by Steppenwolf's own Young Adult Council, The Scene is an exclusive opportunity for teens to score a cheap ticket to a Steppenwolf production, meet the artists involved with the play, and connect with like-minded teens. Each ticket includes dinner and a post-show discussion with the actors.

About Storycatchers Theatre and the Tour to Juvenile Justice Facilities

Following its four-week run at Steppenwolf, and working in collaboration with Storycatchers Theatre, Steppenwolf for Young Adults will tour its production of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter for a week to three Juvenile Justice Facilities in Illinois. Storycatchers Theatre, winner of the 2013 National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, guides justice-involved youth to write true personal stories in order to overcome traumatic experiences and to empower their individual growth. These young people turn their narratives into powerful musical theatre performances for the community, facilitating discussions that create change in themselves and their audience.

Performance & Ticket Info

There are 10 public performances of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter: Friday February 28 at 7:30pm, Saturday, February 29 at 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, March 1 at 3pm, Friday, March 6 at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 7 at 3pm and 7:30pm; and Saturday, March 14 at 3pm and 7:30pm; and Saturday, March 21 at 3pm and 7:30pm in the Upstairs Theatre. *The March 21 at 3pm performance will be a Relaxed/Sensory-Friendly performance. Weekday performances are reserved for school groups. To bring a school group or learn more about Steppenwolf's robust education offerings visit steppenwolf.org/education.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You