Erica Evans, Cory Goodrich and More to Perform at Porchlight Music Theatre ICONS Gala Honoring Joel Grey

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that artists from the worlds of music theatre and dance will be performing at the ICONS Gala celebrating 25 years of Porchlight as the center for music theatre in Chicago, Monday, March 23, at the Ritz-Carlton, 160 E. Pearson St. Performances, directed by Porchlight Music Theatre's Artistic Director Michael Weber, will commemorate the impressive body of work from its 2020 ICON award recipient and Broadway legend Joel Grey who will be in attendance to receive the award.

Rick and Deann Bayless and Bill Kurtis and Donna La Pietra, the 25th Anniversary co-chairs for the ICONS Gala, will welcome guests to Porchlight's annual signature fundraising event and the first evening gala for Porchlight in ten years. The Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception followed by a three-course dinner and an on-stage conversation with Grey and legendary broadcaster Kurtis. In addition to those highlights, the ICONS Gala also includes the Luminary Award presentation to Arlen and Elaine Cohen Rubin and musical numbers celebrating Grey's prolific career with songs from Cabaret, Chicago, Wicked and others. Chicago's leading talents Erica Evans, Cory Goodrich, Yando Lopez, Christopher Kelley, Lorenzo Rush Jr, Laura Savage, Aalon Smith and Joey Stone with young performers Hannah Love Jones, Ian Michael Pinski, Izzie Rose and Joe Scott join Music Director Linda Madonia, Choreographer Jenna Schoppe, Lior Schragg on percussion and Dan Kristan on bass in delighting the ICONS Gala audience with a memorable night of song and dance.

"When one looks at the spectacular extent of Mr. Grey's career, of course, your thoughts go to Cabaret, but there is so much more from George M! to Anything Goes to Chicago and Wicked," said Weber. "The performers and I are excited to share these memories with our special guests and most of all with Mr. Grey, himself."

Attendance at the ICONS Gala requires advanced purchase. Single tickets are available for $350. The VIP meet and greet single tickets are $500. Tickets are available at 773.777.9884 ext. 1002 or at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/Icons. Table sponsorships are also available for $5,000 or $10,000 for ten guests by contacting Rachel at 773.777.9884 ext. 1002.





