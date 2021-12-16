Elgin Community College Enhances Production Workflow With Pliant Technologies

Alex Desimone, production manager at Elgin Community College Arts Center, recently upgraded the arts center's existing, outdated communication system. Desimone turned to equipment and installation provider BMI Supply for the project, where he was introduced to Pliant Technologies' CrewCom Digital Wireless Intercom System, a solution that would seamlessly enhance production workflow at the Elgin Community College (ECC) Arts Center.

"When talking with BMI Supply about our specific communication requirements, they quickly recommended Pliant's CrewCom system," says Desimone. "For our application, we require an intercom system that can easily be transported back and forth between our two theatres, with the additional benefits of reliable coverage and battery life. It was easy to see that CrewCom was going to solve all of our communications challenges."

For Elgin Community College, CrewCom provided the arts center's students with an easy-to-use intercom system with radio packs that offer extended run time, clear communication without dropouts, and the option to use the system in more than one theatre at a time. "It was great that we did not have to buy two basestations, and only needed the one Control Unit (CU) to control the systems in each of the two theatres," explains Desimone. "This saved a great deal of money and space for the college. Another selling point was the 900MHz option to help stay away from the 2.4GHz frequency band that conflicts with our other wireless devices."