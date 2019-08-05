THROWING SHADE is both a parody of "The Shadow" and a celebration of the heyday of radio serials. This is a new and exciting project from Eclectic Full Contact Theatre that marries the nostalgic entertainment medium of radio with the digital platform of live-streaming to create a program that you will not want to miss.

This weekly podcast follows the adventures of Theodore Rockwell, a reporter in Depression-era Chicago, whose secret identity is "The Shade"-a masked vigilante with the uncanny ability to not only fail at crime solving, but also get himself into lots of trouble. His heart for justice is greater than his ability and chaos usually ensues. Fortunately he has, Wednesday Morning, a typist and all-around go-getter, unbeknownst to Theo, she is also a masked vigilante who is way more successful-The Vamp. Each episode is filled with the two of them solving crimes committed by a variety of comedic crime families and villains.

We invite you to enjoy this new style of podcast-a comic satire using an ethnically diverse, heavily female cast to poke fun at gender roles and expectations as well as delving into the connection between those gender biases from the past that is far too timely in our current cultural climate.

WANT TO TAKE A LISTEN??

There are several platforms for you to listen from: Our host site RedCircle.com : https://redcircle.com/shows/eclectic-full-contact-theatres-throwing-shade

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1f7fFHcK6lmTT8GbHTu1EK'si=Pu4X-N5kSlCi-0SlnxNx2A

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=443916





