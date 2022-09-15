EXQUISITE CORPSE Takes The Chopin Mainstage, Opening October 13

This October, dare to enter the HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE, a horror peep-show puppet-theater anthology. Peer through keyholes, cracks, and hidden doors to discover surreal worlds that will terrify and amaze.

Following last year's spectacular debut, HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE is moving up to the Chopin Theater Main Stage with an expanded program of seven new immersive acts of original puppet horror. This unique experience beckons audiences to travel the halls of a haunted house, stopping to peer in on the other worldly ills that plague each room. An exquisite anthology of Chicago's puppetry talent, each room of the House of the Exquisite Corpse conjures an extravagant nightmare you won't soon forget.

Conceived by Mike Oleon and featuring work of artists Time Brickey & Mike Oleon, Felix Mayes, Grace Needlman & Will Bishop, Claire Saxe & Kevin Michael Wesson, K.T. Shivak, Corey Smith, and Jaerin Son.

Performances take place at the Chopin Theater, 1543 W Division St., October 13- 29 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Possible extension to Nov 5. Run time is 60 minutes. Ticketed entries begin at 6:50pm and take place every 15 minutes. Shows conclude by 10:30pm. Recommended for audiences aged 13 and over. $35 General Admission, Pay-What-You-Want tickets available for all shows, with $15 tickets Thursdays and late-nights. Tickets must purchased in advance at RoughHouseTheater.com.

House of the Exquisite Corpse performs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, October 13th through October 29th. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Guests will be ticketed for entry at a specific time. Visit ticketing page for exact details. Press are welcome all of opening weekend, October 13th, 14th, & 15th.