Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EXQUISITE CORPSE Takes The Chopin Mainstage, Opening October 13

Peer through keyholes, cracks, and hidden doors to discover surreal worlds that will terrify and amaze.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  
EXQUISITE CORPSE Takes The Chopin Mainstage, Opening October 13

This October, dare to enter the HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE, a horror peep-show puppet-theater anthology. Peer through keyholes, cracks, and hidden doors to discover surreal worlds that will terrify and amaze.

Following last year's spectacular debut, HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE is moving up to the Chopin Theater Main Stage with an expanded program of seven new immersive acts of original puppet horror. This unique experience beckons audiences to travel the halls of a haunted house, stopping to peer in on the other worldly ills that plague each room. An exquisite anthology of Chicago's puppetry talent, each room of the House of the Exquisite Corpse conjures an extravagant nightmare you won't soon forget.

Conceived by Mike Oleon and featuring work of artists Time Brickey & Mike Oleon, Felix Mayes, Grace Needlman & Will Bishop, Claire Saxe & Kevin Michael Wesson, K.T. Shivak, Corey Smith, and Jaerin Son.

Performances take place at the Chopin Theater, 1543 W Division St., October 13- 29 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Possible extension to Nov 5. Run time is 60 minutes. Ticketed entries begin at 6:50pm and take place every 15 minutes. Shows conclude by 10:30pm. Recommended for audiences aged 13 and over. $35 General Admission, Pay-What-You-Want tickets available for all shows, with $15 tickets Thursdays and late-nights. Tickets must purchased in advance at RoughHouseTheater.com.

House of the Exquisite Corpse performs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, October 13th through October 29th. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Guests will be ticketed for entry at a specific time. Visit ticketing page for exact details. Press are welcome all of opening weekend, October 13th, 14th, & 15th.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD at The Chopin TheatrePhotos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD at The Chopin Theatre
September 15, 2022

Kokandy Productions is continuing its 10th anniversary season with an intimate, in-the-round revival of Stephen Sondheim’s macabre masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, playing through November 6, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!  
Tickets Now On Sale For THE BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE in December at The Greenhouse Theatre CenterTickets Now On Sale For THE BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE in December at The Greenhouse Theatre Center
September 15, 2022

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque will return this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago's favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story and a live event not to be missed, directed by Miguel Long and choreographed by Dylan Kerr, December 1 - 31 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. 
Shattered Globe Theatre is Now Presenting STEW at Theater WitShattered Globe Theatre is Now Presenting STEW at Theater Wit
September 15, 2022

Shattered Globe Theatre launches its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of STEW, Zora Howard's Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing September 9 – October 22, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Will Stream THE SEEN For 24 Hours This WeekendHubbard Street Dance Chicago Will Stream THE SEEN For 24 Hours This Weekend
September 15, 2022

Following the success of Aszure Barton's BUSK last April, which was streamed in 24 U.S. states and in 31 countries, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) has announced a free 24-hour period for audiences all over the world to stream The Seen by Jermaine Maurice Spivey.
Engage Dance Theatre Brings Dazzling Production Of THE NUTCRACKER To Raue Center For The ArtsEngage Dance Theatre Brings Dazzling Production Of THE NUTCRACKER To Raue Center For The Arts
September 14, 2022

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Engage Dance Theatre for a co-production as they present “The Nutcracker” on December 17 & 18, 2022. Building on the success of last year's new interpretation of this holiday classic, which featured the exciting addition of new characters, the audience can anticipate an equally impressive, if not bigger and better, production in 2022!