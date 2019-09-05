ENSEMBLE: AN ORAL HISTORY OF CHICAGO THEATER  One-Night-Only Book Event & Signing Announced At Steppenwolf

Author Mark Larson reflects on his new book, Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater, in conversation with Deanna Dunagan, ensemble member Francis Guinan, and other artists to be announced. A book signing will follow in Front Bar. This event will be held Monday, October 14 at 7pm in Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre.

Tickets are $10 for the event only; $40 tickets include a copy of the book, which lists at $35. For tickets or more info, visit steppenwolf.org/ensemblebookevent or call 312-335-1650.

Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater is an in-depth, first-of-its-kind history of Chicago's internationally celebrated theater scene, written and curated by Mark Larson. Chicago is a bona fide theater town, bursting with an explosive, innovative vitality that's fed every sector of the entertainment industry-from Hollywood to Broadway to Studio 8H-for as long as it's delighted adoring local fans, and now, Mark Larson has distilled the history of Chicago's modern theater movement into one comprehensive volume.

Ensemble explores the early days of the fabled Compass Players and the legendary Second City in the '50s and '60s; the rise of internationally acclaimed ensembles like Steppenwolf in the '70s; the explosion of storefront and neighborhood companies that began in earnest in the '80s; and the enduring global influence of the city as the center of improv training and performance.

Drawing from more than 300 interviews, author Mark Larson has woven a narrative that expresses the spirit of Chicago's ensemble ethos: the voices of celebrities including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Asner, George Wendt, Michael Shannon, and Tracy Letts comingle with stories from designers, composers, and others who have played a crucial role in making Chicago theater so powerful, influential, and unique.



The event will take place in Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre (1700 N Halsted) a cabaret-style venue which features wheelchair-accessible seating, an Induction Hearing Loop, and assistive listening devices.

Connected to the main lobby and the 1700 Theatre is Steppenwolf's own Front Bar: Coffee and Drinks, an inviting space to grab a drink, have a bite, or meet up with friends and collaborators, day or night. Open Tuesdays - Sundays, Front Bar serves locally roasted coffee and espresso by Passion House Coffee Roasters and features food by The Goddess and Grocer. Front Bar features a push-button entrance, all-gender accessible restrooms and accessible counter and table spaces. www.front-bar.com

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is proud to be part of the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre, presented by the City of Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres. To truly fall in love with Chicago, you must go to our theatres. This is where the city bares its fearless soul. Home to a community of creators, risk-takers, and big hearts, Chicago theatre is a hotbed for exciting new work and hundreds of world premieres every year. From Broadway musicals to storefront plays and improv, there's always a seat waiting for you at one of our 200+ theatres. Book your next show today at ChicagoPlays.com.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company is the nation's premier ensemble theater. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble members represent a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors and playwrights. Thrilling and powerful productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Pass Over and MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony Awards-have made the theater legendary. Steppenwolf produces hundreds of performances and events annually in its three spaces: the 515-seat Downstairs Theatre, the 299-seat Upstairs Theatre and the 80-seat 1700 Theatre. Artistic programing includes a seven-play season; a two-play Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; Visiting Company engagements; and LookOut, a multi-genre performances series. Education initiatives include the nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf for Young Adults, which engages 15,000 participants annually from Chicago's diverse communities; the esteemed School at Steppenwolf; and Professional Leadership Programs for arts administration training. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, nearly 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success both nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. Anna D. Shapiro is the Artistic Director and David Schmitz is the Executive Director. Eric Lefkofsky is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees. For additional information, visit steppenwolf.org, facebook.com/steppenwolftheatre, twitter.com/steppenwolfthtr and instagram.com/steppenwolfthtr.





