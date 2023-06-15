ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' Comes to the Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences continues its 2023 children’s theatre season with their summer production, ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” Families are invited to enjoy this musical take on the award-winning Mo Willems books that will leave them singing and dancing through a rollicking adventure, running July 14 through August 13, with a press opening on Saturday, July 22 at 10am at Marriott Theatre, located at 10 Marriott Drive. This special one-hour presentation is directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller and choreographed by Laura Savage with musical direction by Carolyn Brady. Each performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast.

“Any chance I have to work on a piece for theatre for young audiences is a joy, but it’s a priority that I craft an exciting and satisfying experience for the whole family,” said director Johanna Mckenzie Miller. “The Elephant & Piggie books were such a large part of my kids’ early childhood, and I look forward to taking those cherished memories and bringing this performance to life.”

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” is a charming and sweet musical, guaranteed to bring a smile to audiences of all ages! Gerald and Piggie are best, best, "bestus" friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all, she's even happier and more excited than usual. That's because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. So begins a day when anything is possible. Filled with beloved characters and lively songs, ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” is a perfect way to introduce young audiences to theatre.

This production of ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” stars Lillian Castillo as “Piggie,” Lorenzo Rush Jr. as “Elephant,” Brian Bandura, Sara Reinecke, and Ciarra Stroud as “The Squirelles,” and Patrick Michael Tierney as “Dog/Penguin”; with understudies Crystal Claros, Dan Gold, Kayla Kennedy, and Katherine Viviano.

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences team will be led by Associate Artistic Director Katie Johannigman, with costume design by Theresa Ham, lighting design by Brian Elston, scenic and prop design by Eric Luchen, lighting programmed by Megan Wines and Billy Borst, sound design by Matthew Chase, and media design by Tony Churchill. The stage manager is Casie Morell.

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” plays most Thursdays through Sundays at 10 am with select 12:30 pm performances. An ASL interpreted performance will take place on Saturday, August 12th at 10:00am. Visit MarriottTheatre.com or call 847.634.0200 for the exact schedule, as show times and dates vary. Tickets are $15.75, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for substantial group discounts on over 20 tickets. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or visit Click Here.