EL ÚLTIMO SUEÑO DE FRIDA Y DIEGO Set to Open This March at Lyric Opera

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Lyric Opera of Chicago will present El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego) from March 21 through April 4, 2026.

Composed by Gabriela Lena Frank with a libretto by Nilo Cruz, the opera unfolds on the Day of the Dead, as Frida Kahlo returns from the underworld for 24 hours to reunite with Diego Rivera. The work, which premiered in 2022, blends surrealist imagery with Mexican folk traditions, drawing inspiration from Kahlo’s artwork and the cultural rituals of Día de Muertos.

The production is directed by Lorena Maza and conducted by Roberto Kalb, both making their Lyric debuts. Mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack stars as Frida, with baritone Alfredo Daza as Diego. The cast also includes soprano Ana María Martínez as Catrina and countertenor Key'mon W. Murrah as Leonardo.

The opera integrates visual elements inspired by Kahlo’s world, including the vibrant setting of Casa Azul and imagery associated with Día de Muertos, creating a work that merges memory, identity, and artistic legacy.