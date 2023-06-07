E. Faye Butler Will Direct MARIE & ROSETTA With Bethany Thomas and Alexis J. Roston

 The production runs July 6 – August 6, 2023.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre Photo 3 Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre
Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago Photo 4 Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, concludes its 2022–2023 season with Marie and Rosetta by George Brant, directed by E. Faye Butler.  The production runs July 6 – August 6, 2023, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8pm.

Hailed as the “Godmother of Rock 'n Roll,” Sister Rosetta Tharpe influenced rock icons from Elvis Presley to Jimi Hendrix. Bringing fierce guitar playing and sizzling swing to gospel music, Rosetta was a trailblazer, a young Black woman singing at church in the morning and the Cotton Club at night. This play with music chronicles Rosetta's first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare for a tour that would establish them as one of the great duet teams in musical history.

  BJ Jones comments, “Rosetta Tharpe was an important artist who never got her due. Like Nina Simone, she battled bias and music industry discrimination and artistic appropriation. Her work inspired so many artists—Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and Jerry Lee Lewis, just to name a few. We are proud to present Northlight favorites and Jeff Award winner Bethany Thomas, Alexis Roston and director E. Faye Butler to pay tribute to this singular artist.”

The cast of Marie and Rosetta includes award-winning performers Bethany Thomas (Sister Rosetta Tharpe), who recently appeared at Northlight in a tour-de-force performance of Songs for Nobodies and Alexis J. Roston (Marie Knight), who most recently completed a run as Billie Holiday at Lady Day at Emerson Bar and Grill.

The creative team includes: E. Faye Butler (Director), Morgan E. Stevenson (Music Director / Piano / Conductor), John Culbert (Set Design), McKinley Johnson (Costume Design), Jared Gooding (Light Design), Rick Sims (Sound Design), Lonnae Hickman (Props Design), and Sean Moore (Wig Design). Rita Vreeland is the Stage Manager.  




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Winners of the 2023 Joyce Awards Revealed; Grants Will Support the Creation of New Works b Photo
Winners of the 2023 Joyce Awards Revealed; Grants Will Support the Creation of New Works by Five Artists of Color

The Joyce Foundation has announced the 2023 recipients of its annual flagship program, the Joyce Awards.

2
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater to Perform Throughout Chicago This Summer Photo
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater to Perform Throughout Chicago This Summer

The artistry and technique of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is on stages across the Chicago area throughout the summer.

3
Illinois State Rep. Barbara Hernandez Reveals New $400,000 Infrastructure Improvement Gran Photo
Illinois State Rep. Barbara Hernandez Reveals New $400,000 Infrastructure Improvement Grant For Paramount Theatre

 Illinois State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, has helped secure a $400,000 grant for Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, one of numerous new projects she successfully advocated for in Illinois’ recent budget negotiations that will improve a variety of local and regional infrastructure issues.

4
Cast Revealed For ROCK OF AGES at Mercury Theater Chicago Photo
Cast Revealed For ROCK OF AGES at Mercury Theater Chicago

Mercury Theater Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, Managing Director Kristi J. Martens and Executive Producers L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon have announced Rock of Ages, the blockbuster classic rock musical. The show is written by Chris D’Arienzo. This production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier, with music direction by Linda Madonia.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney Video Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinsey Sicks
Raue Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roger McGuinn
Memorial Opera House (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judy & Liza at the London Palladium-a tribute
Skokie Theatre (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BOOP! The Musical
CIBC Theatre (11/19-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowie in Warsaw
Trap Door Theatre (5/18-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical
Studebaker Theatre (6/02-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Summer Soundscape - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Harold Washington Park
Midsommer Flight (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
The Marriott Theatre (6/21-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You