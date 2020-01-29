Drury Lane Theatre Opens Its 2020/2021 Season With EVITA, Directed By Marcia Milgrom Dodge

"Oh, what a circus. Oh, what a show..." Drury Lane Theatre launches its 2020/2021 Season with the iconic Evita, based on the life of Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón. This Tony Award-winning musical features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and was originally directed by Harold Prince. Drury Lane's production of Evita is directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and runs April 10 - June 14, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Based on true events, Evita tells the story of Eva Perón's rags-to-riches life as she goes from poor provincial child to First Lady of Argentina. A champion of the working-class descamisados, she uses popularity and politics to serve her people - and herself. Featuring some of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's most iconic songs, including "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," this musical masterpiece won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The 1996 film adaptation was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning for Best Original Song.

Evita is rated PG.

For tickets and more information call (630) 530-0111 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

F





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You