Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN

Drury Lane Theatre rings in the holiday season with Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, based on the classic Academy Award-winning film from Universal Pictures. The stage adaptation features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge. Drury Lane's production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn runs November 19, 2021 - January 9, 2022, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The cast of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn includes Adrian Aguilar (Jim Hardy), Erica Stephan (Linda Mason), Darilyn Burtley (Lila Dixon), Drew Humphrey (Ted Hanover), Danielle Davis (Louise), Honey West (Danni Reed), Lily Kocourek (Charlie Winsolow at certain performances), Nicole Scimeca (Charlie Winslow at certain performances). The Ensemble is rounded out by Jessica Blair, Joe Capstick, Leon Evans, Marisa Fee, Danielle Jackman, Mandy Modic, Gray Randolph, Ayana Strutz, Edward Tolve, and Arik Vega.

The creative team includes Matt Crowle (Director and Choreographer), Linda Madonia (Music Director), Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Design), Lynda Myers (Costume Design), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Design), Ray Nardelli (Sound Design), Bryce Cutler (Projections Design), Cassy Schillo (Properties Design), Lindsay Drexler (Associate Director), and Darian Tene (Associate Choreographer).

Based on the classic film, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn follows retired song-and-dance man Jim's efforts to bring entertainment to his small Connecticut town. With the help of talented schoolteacher Linda, he turns his farmhouse into an inn and puts on spectacular shows celebrating all the holidays. This joyous, family-friendly musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of Irving Berlin's hit songs, including the Academy Award-winning "White Christmas."

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn is rated G.