Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For FOREVER PLAID, Running September 17 - November 7

Celebrate the return of live theater at Drury Lane with audience favorite Forever Plaid. A delightful revue packed with 1950s barbershop flare, Forever Plaid was originally written, directed, and choreographed by Stuart Ross, with musical continuity supervision and arrangements by James Raitt, and originally produced by Gene Wolsk.

Paul Stancato helms Drury Lane's production as Director and Choreographer, and Valerie Maze serves as the production's Music Director and Conductor. Forever Plaid runs September 17 - November 7, 2021 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m.

On the way to their first big gig, tragedy strikes Forever Plaid, a "guy group" specializing in barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies. Forever Plaid begins when the guys are given the chance to perform from the afterlife. This smash hit musical is a nostalgic homage to the music of the '50s and includes hits such as "Three Coins in the Fountain" and "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing."

The cast of Forever Plaid features Brian Eng (Sparky), Michael Ferraro (Frankie), Yando Lopez (Jinx) and A.D. Weaver (Smudge).

The creative team includes: Paul Stancato (Director/Choreographer), Felicia Finley (Assistant Director/Choreographer),

Valerie Maze (Music Director/Conductor), Kristen Martino (Scenic Designer), Rachel Boylan (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), and Cassy Schillo (Props Designer). The Production Stage Manager is Juli Walker and the Assistant Stage Manager is Lina Benich.

Forever Plaid is rated PG. Visit DruryLaneTheatre.com for more information.