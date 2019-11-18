Destinos Grand Finale LA PEOR DE TODAS Is Chicago Latino Theatre Alliance's ï»¿First International Exchange

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art's Sor Juana Festival, announces CLATA's first cross-cultural, international exchange: the México premiere of "La Peor de Todas," Water People Theater's highly acclaimed play about Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, December 4-5, 2019 at Universidad del Claustro de Sor Juana in México City.

This marks the first time that CLATA, which imports and presents works each year from Latin America as part of Destinos, the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, will export and co-present a popular work created by a Chicago Latino theater company in Latin America.

"La Peor de Todas" ("The Worst of All") is the story of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, the 17th century nun, self-taught scholar and acclaimed feminist writer whose impact on society resonates still today. The play, written and co-directed by Water People artistic director Iraida Tapias and Juan José Martín, stars Water People founder and executive director Rebeca Alemán with top Chicago Latino actors Ramón Camín, Sándor Menéndez and Ilse Zacharias.

Universidad del Claustro de Sor Juana is located at José María Izazaga 92, Centro Histórico de la Ciudad de México, where Sor Juana lived, grew up and made the decision to change the world. This is a FREE EVENT. To RSVP and for more information, email info@clata.org.





