D's Mixed Nuts is a NEW stand-up comedy show featuring an assortment of the funniest stand-up comedians comin' in sweet 'n salty with their best bits! Denise Medina hosts stand-up comedians Adrienne Brandyburg, Colleen Brennan, Grey Dolan and Scott Duff!

D's Mixed Nuts will perform on Saturday, March 14th at The Lincoln Lodge's NEW venue, 2040 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Doors open for general admission seating at 7:30pm. Show begins at 8:00pm. There is a spacious lobby and a full-service bar on site. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and can be purchased online at http://dsmixednuts.bpt.me Tickets are $20 at the door.

What: Denise Medina presents "D's Mixed Nuts" at The Lincoln Lodge

When: March 14th at 8:00pm

Where: The Lincoln Lodge (2040 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL)

How much: $15 pre-sale online $20 at the door Get Tickets at http://dsmixednuts.bpt.me

Special Note: Recommended for ages 21+, NO Drink Minimums

Denise Medina is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian who performs regularly with the kates, Mother Cluckers Comedy and The Momedians of Momedy which she co-produces. She has been an emcee at the Chicago Improv Comedy Club, has performed in showcases at the Laugh Factory and Zanies and has appeared on WGN Radio's Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez, The Download with Justin Kaufmann and Chicago Parent Magazine's podcast "Masters in Parenting." For more information on Denise, visit www.denisemedina.com





