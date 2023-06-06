Deeply Rooted Dance Theater to Perform Throughout Chicago This Summer

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater's professional company returns to the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks with its summer performance series Deeply at Dusk.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

The artistry and technique of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is on stages across the Chicago area throughout the summer.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater's professional company returns to the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks with its summer performance series Deeply at Dusk. This season's program, Funk in Futurism, celebrates the liberation of the artistic voice born and strengthened by the power of the collective. Set to the music of Parliament-Funkadelic, Prince, and more, Deeply Rooted collaborates again with renowned trumpeter Sam Thousand and his super ensemble of musicians for a night of funk and Afro-futuristic joy.

Deeply Rooted's Deeply at Dusk series, part of the
Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks,
takes place Wednesday, July 19 at Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.;
Thursday, July 27 at Galewood Park, 5729 W. Bloomingdale Ave.;
and Tuesday, August 8 at South Shore Cultural Center,
7059 S. South Shore Dr.
All performances are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.
For information, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/night-out-in-the-parks.

The Ravinia Festival welcomes Deeply Rooted's professional company twice:

Deeply Rooted's Dance Education program takes the stage when its Summer Dance Intensive culminates in performances July 14 and 15. Participants at Youth and Pre-Professional/Professional levels, as well as those in the Mature H.O.T. Women summer program, experience a rigorous curriculum fostering learning and personal growth and learn a range of company repertory.

Summer Dance Intensive Showcase performances take place
Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.
at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago.
Tickets are $25, $20 for groups of 10+, $15 for individuals 12 and younger,
available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/dance-education-performances/2023-summer-dance-intensive-performances.

All programming is subject to change. For updates, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.




