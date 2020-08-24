Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Launches 25th Anniversary Season

The season officially launches Saturday, October 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with 'Deeply 25: Beyond Dance...The Celebration Begins'.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, which diversifies the aesthetics of contemporary dance by uniting modern, classical, American, and African-American traditions in dance and storytelling, has announced initial plans for Deeply 25: Beyond Dance, a celebration of the company's 25th anniversary season including local, national, and international events.



The season officially launches Saturday, October 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with "Deeply 25: Beyond Dance...The Celebration Begins," a virtual fundraiser featuring a reflective, cinematic history of DRDT, with video highlights of company performances and interviews that illuminate the company's founding and inspiration, its evolution to the present, and its plans for the future under new artistic leadership. The event also includes a silent auction during the film's intermission; comments from leadership, including Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer, Co-Founder/Associate Artistic Director Gary Abbott, and Co-Founder/Creative Director Kevin Iega Jeff; and testimonials from past and current company members. Tickets for the full evening, which includes the opportunity to interact with DRDT's Artistic Team in a Continuum dialogue following the film, are $150; general admission is $25.

Prior to the fundraiser, DRDT participates in several events with important presenters. The 22nd annual JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience, an annual festival in Chicago's sister city, Durban, South Africa, takes place August 25-September 6. Artistic Director Lliane Loots has invited DRDT, which was the first American dance company to participate in the festival seven years ago, to join eight other key dance makers from across the globe to participate in the festival's first virtual performance. DRDT contributes recordings of past performances, including Parallel Lives by Gary Abbott (2018) and excerpts from INDUMBA (2017) by South African choreographer Fana Tshabalala and Dance Revival (2020) by South African choreographer Tshedisho Kabulu, an excerpt from the full-length GOSHEN, a collaboration between DRDT and GRAMMY Award-winning producer, songwriter, and gospel artist Donald Lawrence. DRDT's performances will be available on the JOMBA! website, jomba.ukzn.ac.za, on Wednesday, August 26 at noon CDT and Thursday, August 27 at 5 a.m. CDT.

The Chicago Park District's "Night Out in the Parks" has shifted this year to "Your Night Out at Home," featuring select works from Night Out artists from across Chicago. DRDT is scheduled to participate during the week of September 7 with excerpts of Essence, choreographed by guest choreographer Martial Roumain, and Heaven, choreographed by Kevin Iega Jeff and Gary Abbott. More information will be available at chicagoparkdistrict.com/night-out-at-home.

Deeply 25: Beyond Dance continues through 2021,

with additional performances and activities to be announced at a later date.

For information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

All programming is subject to change.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You