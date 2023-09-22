Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Kicks Off Auditorium Theatre's 2023-24 MADE IN CHICAGO Dance Series

The Auditorium Theatre (Chicago's landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) proudly presents Deeply Rooted Dance Theater—a Chicago-based contemporary dance company rooted in traditions of American and African-American dance—in a one-night-only performance Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the theatre's Made In Chicago Dance Series. Tickets are $25–85 and are available at Click Here.

The high-energy mixed repertory program features choreography by the company's Artistic Staff—Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer and Resident Choreographers and Co-Founders Gary Abbott and Kevin Iega Jeff—and Ulysses Dove. The program includes:

the world premiere of the full-length Madonna Anno Domini choreographed by Nicole Clarke-Springer, with music by Culoe De Song and Aretha Franklin

Ulysses Dove's Vespers, returning by popular demand after its 2022 company premiere, with an electronic score by Mikel Rouse

revivals by Gary Abbott and Kevin Iega Jeff

“The company and I are honored to once again be a part of the Made In Chicago Dance Series for our 2023–24 season,” said Clarke-Springer. “I am excited to bring back by popular demand Ulysses Dove's Vespers as well as premiering the full-length Madonna Anno Domini after last year's enthusiastic audience response. The Auditorium is the perfect home for these electrifying and inspiring works.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Deeply Rooted back to the Auditorium to kick off our Made In Chicago Dance Series.” says Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. “We are privileged in this city to have such a diverse and artistically excellent roster of dance companies- many of which will perform in our 2023-24 season. Deeply Rooted always puts on a stunning show, and we can't wait to welcome both Deeply Rooted and our devoted audience of dance lovers back to the Auditorium.”

Premiering in 1996, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater reimagines and diversifies the aesthetics of contemporary dance by uniting modern, classical, American, and African-American traditions in dance and storytelling. Through its uncompromising pursuit of excellence, Deeply Rooted demonstrates the transformative power of art and beauty through performance, dance education, and cultural enrichment in Chicago and on the world stage. Deeply Rooted is rooted in traditions of American and African-American dance, storytelling, and universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Deeply Rooted collaborates with nationally renowned choreographers, across the spectrum of modern, ballet, and African dance, to reflect contemporary voices. For information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

The Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive at Roosevelt University in Chicago, is an Illinois not-for-profit organization committed to presenting the finest in international, cultural, community, and educational programming to all of Chicago and beyond as The Theatre for the People. The organization also is committed to the continued restoration and preservation of this National Historic Landmark that originally opened in 1889.

The Auditorium Theatre is grateful for the support of the 2023-24 Season Global and Made In Chicago Dance Series Sponsor: The Florian Fund, Made In Chicago Dance Series sponsors: Joyce Chelberg, Pamela Crutchfield, and Patti Eylar and Charlie Gardner. The Auditorium Theatre 2023-24 Season is made possible in part by support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency. The Auditorium's official hotel partner is the Palmer House Hilton.

This Auditorium Theatre's 2023-24 performance season features a dynamic mix of cultural events from ballet to rock and roll and everything in between. For more information on the Auditorium Theatre and a complete listing of events at the Auditorium Theatre, please visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.