David Nihill Brings SHELF HELP TOUR to the Den Theatre in March 2024

Performances are on March 29 at 7:15 p.m. and March 30, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 1 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 2 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff Photo 3 Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 4 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

David Nihill Brings SHELF HELP TOUR to the Den Theatre in March 2024

The Den Theatre has announced David Nihill’s “Shelf Help Tour” performance on March 29 at 7:15 p.m. and March 30, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

After selling out last time, David Nihill is back with his new show, Shelf Help. Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety from it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over seventy. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant.

David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen Degeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner up in the Moth’s largest U.S. GrandSLAM storytelling competition. Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019 and has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the Huffington Post among others. A festival favorite, David's videos have also gone viral many times over with over 400 million views and a social following of over 1.5 million people.

Performance schedule:

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Maddow, Keegan-Michael Key and More to Join Chicago Humanities Photo
Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Maddow, Keegan-Michael Key and More to Join Chicago Humanities This Fall

From September 17th to November 16th, Chicago Humanities will host its annual Fall Festival, a dynamic lineup of over fifty events, presented across the city, from Evanston to the Loop to Hyde Park.

2
Megon Mcdonough and Fred Simon Pay Tribute to Burt Bachrach and Hal David at the Raue Cent Photo
Megon Mcdonough and Fred Simon Pay Tribute to Burt Bachrach and Hal David at the Raue Center

Enjoy an evening filled with some of the most beloved songs of the last five decades with What The World Needs Now, a powerful tribute to the music of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

3
MOTHERHOUSE Comes to Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Week Photo
MOTHERHOUSE Comes to Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Week

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble will remount the sold-out world premiere run of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
Andy Mientus to Star in JIM HENSONS EMMET OTTERS JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS in Chicago Photo
Andy Mientus to Star in JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS in Chicago

A live theatrical adaptation of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas” is making its Chicago debut this holiday season, November 14-December 31, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derrick Procell
Raue Center For The Arts (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motherhouse
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (9/14-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Psycho: The Musical
Chopin Theatre (9/14-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gay Card
Pride Arts Center (8/26-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mozart Requiem
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (9/17-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio
Beverly Arts Center (10/25-11/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You