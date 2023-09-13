David Nihill Brings SHELF HELP TOUR to the Den Theatre in March 2024

Performances are on March 29 at 7:15 p.m. and March 30, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.
The Den Theatre has announced David Nihill’s “Shelf Help Tour” performance on March 29 at 7:15 p.m. and March 30, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.
After selling out last time, David Nihill is back with his new show, Shelf Help. Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety from it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over seventy. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant.
David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen Degeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner up in the Moth’s largest U.S. GrandSLAM storytelling competition. Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019 and has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the Huffington Post among others. A festival favorite, David's videos have also gone viral many times over with over 400 million views and a social following of over 1.5 million people.
Performance schedule:
Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.
