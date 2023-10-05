Davenport's to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Broadway And Concert Star Karen Mason

Davenport's to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Broadway And Concert Star Karen Mason

Award-winning vocalist, Broadway star, and recording artist Karen Mason returns in concert to celebrate Chicago's premier cabaret Davenport's 25th anniversary. Karen was the first performer to headline the club when it opened its doors in November 1998. Noted Chicago Tribune critic Howard Reich said of one of Karen's Davenport's performances: "Mason performs with a ferocity of spirit and improvisational freedom that are immensely appealing."

With her show "25 and Counting!" Karen will pay homage to the venue with a score of songs ranging from her signature hits, intimate ballads to epic showstoppers. Joining Karen will be her music director of 30 years, Christopher Denny. The show is directed by Chicago native (and director for 30 years) Barry Kleinbort. Davenport's is located at 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. These three special performances will take place on Friday, November 10 at 8pm, Saturday, November 11 at 8pm and Sunday, November 12 at 7pm. There is a $45 cover charge plus a two-drink minimum. Due to the demand for these special shows, advance tickets are highly suggested and available online at Click Here. Further information is available at 773 278 1830.

With her Broadway and Off-Broadway stage performances, TV appearances, CD recordings and live concerts, Karen "has few peers when it comes to ripping the roof off with her amazing voice that knows no bounds" (TheaterScene.net), which her performances always reaffirm. The multi-MAC and Backstage Magazine Bistro Award winner, including the MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, her most recent CD release, Let The Music Play received the MAC Award for Album of the Year and it's title cut earned Song of The Year. Karen's recordings are available on the web at karenmason.com, amazon.com and iTunes and all streaming platforms including Spotify (where she has garnered 3 million streams) and Apple Music.

It will be "coming home week" for Mason, who began her career in Chicago and became a favorite of the Windy City's nightclub scene, before heading off to the bright lights of New York. Since that time, Mason has forged a career that has been filled with many triumphs including replacing Glenn Close as Norma Desmond, in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard. TV viewers may also recognize her from her recurring roles on the hit NBC shows ED and Law & Order SVU.

An internationally acclaimed vocalist, Karen has performed throughout the world including Great Britain, Scotland, Sweden and Brazil. She has headlined at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, the UCLA/ASCAP Concert and has shared concert stages with such musical luminaries as Luciano Pavarotti, Rosemary Clooney, Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein, Jerry Herman and John Kander & Fred Ebb.

You can visit her website www.karenmason.com for further information.




2023 Regional Awards


