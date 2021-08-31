Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret Announces September 2021 Events

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of September performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, is open Thursdays from 7 - 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. Performers, tickets and more are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Please note: All patrons must be vaccinated. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Card, and a valid photo ID. Masks will be required upon entry and when not seated.

All performances In The Cabaret are ticketed events with a two-drink minimum on the night of the performance.

In The Cabaret this September are:

DogProv

Friday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Chicago's premiere canine-human improv. Real dogs take the stage to improvise with their human counterparts! No animals are harmed in the making of the show, but some might get a touch of stage fright. Our unscripted show includes games, scenes, and maybe some treats, all starring our canine cast.

Dillion and Jordan Sing: Songs in the Age of Vibe

Saturday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Join Dillon and Jordan for an evening of acoustic grooves throughout the ages. Featuring artists ranging from Sam Cooke to Allen Stone, their stripped down arrangements will put a nostalgic spin on your favorites, both new and old.

An Evening with Rose & Rudolf

Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Shelby Lynn Bias and Vic Kuligoski are Rose & Rudolf; a charming little duo that takes you on a trip back in time, giving you old school jams with new school energy. 50's sock hop meets 60's beach party!

Delaney Good

Out of the Woods: A Crossroad

Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

SPOILER Alert: Contrary to what the title may lead you to believe, there will be no Taylor Swift at this cabaret. Instead, you will have the pleasure to meet the fabulous Delaney Good. Come join Delaney and Harper Abigail, her wonderful music director, and some friends for a night filled with good music, good drinks and a good time. Hear the musical journey of a recent college graduate entering the "woods" of her career, right when the pandemic hit. It's a story about self love and growth.

Miggie Snyder Live

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Come see Miggie Snyder live for the first time ever. This debut performance will include original music from her latest singles and albums, as well as covers of songs from some of her favorite artists.

The Jackie Smook Program of DeDumbifcation

Friday, Sept. 17 - Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Join Jackie Smook and her brilliant pianist Joey Chimes, as we go on a magical, puppet-filled, comedic (yet moving) ride into the first ever Jackie Smook self-help cabaret. It's a roller coaster through Jackie's journey from a dingy dongy dumb dumb to the hard working, go getting, ambitious woman she is today. Told through 4 stages and 12 musical acts, you will be moved by this true story of growth and self love.

Alyssa Hanson

Sunday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Join for a memorable evening with Alyssa Hanson to hear songs from her EP, Gone, and upcoming album, Yvonne. Alyssa takes inspiration from her classical roots and love of jazz to create the precise, soulful, and thoughtful style that defines her music.

Chloe Grogean

UNDERQUALIFIED: A Night of Comedic Characters and Existential Employees

Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

If you're alive and have ever been a child, you've probably been asked "What do you want to be when you grow up?". But the real question is are we honest and say that we want to be American Idol winners because Kelly Clarkson is living the dream life, or that we want to become detectives because our mothers were obsessed with watching true crime documentaries growing up? Or should we say "nurse" or "teacher" because it sounds more "practical"? Underqualified is a one woman comedy show starring Chloe Grogean that explores the professions many of us dream about as kids through a collection of absurd and exaggerated characters and anecdotes. Co-written by Megan Hughes, the show exhibits the highs and lows of these professions through the naive lens of an adolescent who believes the weatherman lives in the TV, and that their online career test results actually mean something.

Lucky Star: A Madonna Tribute!

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

It's been three years since Melissa Young's infamous "Madonna show" played in Chicago! The 2020 show is rescheduled and Young returns to Davenports one more time to perform the music of the Queen of Pop, Madonna. Over 20 of Madonna's songs, spanning her 38 year career, get a musical makeover. Lucky Star is a tribute show that dares to ask such musical questions as: What if Madonna met Disney to revamp "Papa Don't Preach?" or if the next hit show on Broadway was "Material Girl: the musical"? Jazz, Swing, and even Country all meet Madonna, America's most loved and hated pop icon. Nick Sula is back with Young this time around at the piano and Daryl Nitz, of Chicago's longest running cabaret show, The Nitz Howe Experience, directs.

Esther Fishbein

This is Me: Esther Fishbein (A Cabaret)

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Esther's cabaret This Is Me: Esther Fishbein is going to be a night of fun songs that show off who Esther is to the world. She wants to share a part of her heart with you and through music is the best way she knows how.

Ashton Layne

Live at Davenport's

Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Originally trained in musical theatre and vocal jazz, Ashton Layne has been able to incorporate her technical musical knowledge into creating deeply personal, yet relatable original music. Ashton's music can best be described as having a unique modern-retro sound while still remaining accessible to a wide range of listeners. Join her for a night of music and storytelling as she performs her favorite songs and shares insight into how and why her music became what it is today.

The Piano Bar has a variety of performances and performers each week. The Piano Bar is open to the public and does not require advanced ticket purchase.

September performances in The Piano Bar include:

Thursdays 8 - 11 p.m.

September 9 and September 23 - Kieran McCabe

September 16 - Anne and Mark Burnell

Fridays 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

September 3 - Julia Merchant

September 10 - Jenny and Dave

September 17 and September 24 - George Howe

Saturdays 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

September 4 - Blendernitz Experience

September 11, September 18 and September 25 - Nitz & Howe Experience*

*Please note: The return of "Nitz & Howe Experience" has a $10 cover, with no drink minimum and is limited to 50 guests. All other September Saturday appearances have a $5 cover, with no drink minimum and is limited to 50 guests.

Sundays 8 - 11 p.m.

September 5, September 12, September 19 and September 26 - Micky York Host Sunday Night Social Lounge