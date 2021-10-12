Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Welcomes Back Musical Mentalist Sidney Friedman This Month!

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting will host once again musical mentalist Sidney Friedman for BRAINWAVES: Music of the Mind, Thursday, Oct. 14 - Sunday, Oct. 31.

Performances held Thursday, Oct. 14, Friday, Oct. 15 and 22, Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30 begin at 8 p.m. and the performance held Sunday, Oct. 31 begins at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed event held in the Cabaret and includes a 2-drink minimum on the night of the performance. Tickets are $34 and are limited to 50 people per show for the most intimate experience, and are on sale now via Davenport's Eventbrite page.

The musical mentalist, mind reader, pianist and mystery man Sidney Friedman, winner of the 2021 Dunninger Award, as seen on "The Today Show," "The View" And "The WGN Morning News," comes to Davenport's for his 22nd consecutive year of shows here, this time with BRAINWAVES: Music of the Mind, an interactive, fun, fantastical foray into the vibration of our minds and hearts. Known as "the mentalist to the stars" (Forbes) for his work with celebrities, Sidney will leave you awed and enlightened from his combination of psychic and musical skills. Perfect for October and Halloween, the Chicago Tribune calls him "the master of all things psychic," and Hoda Kotb of "The Today Show exclaims, "We love Sidney!" You will too.

Please note: All patrons must be vaccinated. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Card, and a valid photo ID. Masks will be required upon entry and when not seated.

Sidney Friedman grew up in the Chicago area. He was educated with a Bachelor's degree in music composition and piano at the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, and he did post-graduate work in Stockholm, Sweden on a grant from the Frank Huntington Beebe Fund. He has won numerous awards and honors for his music, and was a Composer Fellow at the Boston Symphony Orchestra's Tanglewood Music Festival.

As a mentalist, Sidney achieved national recognition when in 2000 his book YOUR MIND KNOWS MORE THAN YOU DO reached #1 on AMAZON for self-improvement books (#8 overall), resulting in appearances on ABC-TV's THE VIEW and other national TV programs, such as NBC-TV's THE LEEZA SHOW hosted by Leeza Gibbons, NBC-TV's THE LEEZA SHOW, THE OTHER HALF hosted by Dick Clark, and later on, the TODAY SHOW, 20/20 and THE EARLY SHOW, to name a few. In total, he has appeared on over 300 television shows nationally and also in numerous local markets, including over 50 featured appearances on the WGN MORNING NEWS in Chicago, and 12 guest spots on ABC-TV's WINDY CITY LIVE.

Friedman combines his telepathic & prediction abilities with extraordinary piano skills, plus actually EXPLAINS how it's done. NO ONE ELSE DOES THIS. It's an entertainment and informational show which is unique!! It not only entertains, but it helps you grow and succeed.

