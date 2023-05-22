Dave Matthews Tribute Band Returns To Rock Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts in historic Crystal Lake, IL wants audiences to relive their glory days with Dave Matthews Tribute Band, August 12, 2023 at 8 pm.

Since 2004, The DMTB is the only nationally touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band. This 5-piece ensemble strives to pay homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity, and intimacy of a DMB live show. For nearly 20 years, the band has been performing sold-out shows around the world; playing over 1,500 dates in 46 states and 8 countries.

While most fans never witnessed the real band before they became the platinum-selling artists they are today, The Dave Matthews Tribute Band prides itself on giving audiences this opportunity at intimate venues around the world.

As Rick Grant of Entertaining U in Jacksonville, FL wrote, “The Dave Matthews Tribute Band…is exceptionally tight and produces a solid groove over which the players improvise with hot chops.”

Beyond mastering the DMB sound and the relentless touring, what separates The Dave Matthews Tribute Band from other cover bands is their passion, love, and respect for DMB and their music. That is what makes you come out of one of their shows saying, “Yeah, they really do sound like the real Dave Matthews Band.”

Tickets start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.