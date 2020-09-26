Dancers Return to Classes at the Joffrey Ballet School

They had previously been taking classes virtually but now are taught in pods in the studios.

Dancers have returned to the Joffrey Ballet school after six months away due to the health crisis, ABC 7 reports.

"We take classes in pods, kind of the way the NBA is doing a bubble where we are kind of in our own little bubbles," Derrick Agnoletti said. "And hopefully as time goes on, and as we all do our part to flatten the curve, I think we'll be able to build into bigger groups."

There are currently no performances planned until next year, but a food drive was recently held where Joffrey patrons donated peanut butter and the Lyric Opera of Chicago contributed jelly.

"These are difficult times, so its about maintaining our relationship and the joy that we bring to keep connecting people to what we do," said Brad Renner, the general manager at Joffrey Ballet. "Once we have that vaccine, once it comes into play, then I think we will be ready and people will be joyous to get back to the theatre."

