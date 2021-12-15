DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION is Coming to Chicago

After its run in New York City, Jonathan Rockefeller's Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will arrive in Chicago on March 15, 2022, bringing Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) to the Mercury Theatre Chicago (3745 N. Southport Ave.) Tickets will go on sale to "Pooh Crew" members beginning today (Dec. 14, 2021), and to the general public on Jan. 4, 2022. To become a member of the "Pooh Crew" or for more information, visit winniethepoohshow.com.

"The music, the life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. I am thrilled to be entrusted to bring this celebrated character to the stage for new audiences as they join our adventure into the Hundred Acre Wood. And what a grand adventure we had in New York City and now we look forward to celebrating Pooh and friends in Chicago," said Jonathan Rockefeller, creator ofWinnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers', including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers and Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce and A.A. Milne's The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho, a new arrangement.

Winnie the Pooh broke theatre box office records during its New York premiere for largest advance and is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and the recently released streaming film Paddington Saves Christmas).

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will enforce current CDC and industry safety standards, all patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the theatre, and every person 12 + will be required to show proof of vaccine before entering the theatre. Children 5-11 will be admitted with one vaccine that was administered at least 14 days prior to performance. For children under 5, proof of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time will be accepted. Health and safety protocols are subject to change in accordance with CDC and local public health mandates.

The Mercury Theatre Chicago is located at 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

Tickets are now available for members of the "Pooh Crew" by visiting www.WinnieThePoohShow.com

Tickets, which start at $38 for performances from Thursday through Sunday, will go on sale to the general public at a future date to be announced.