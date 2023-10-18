DIAL M FOR MURDER Adds Performances at Northlight Theatre

The production has been extended by one week, now running November 30, 2023 – January 7, 2023.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

DIAL M FOR MURDER Adds Performances at Northlight Theatre

Northlight Theatre continues its 2023–2024 season with a new version of Dial M for Murder, the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece. This version is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original by Frederick Knott, and is directed by Associate Artistic Director Georgette Verdin. The production has been extended by one week, now running November 30, 2023 – January 7, 2023, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Tony Wendice married his wife Margot for money, neglected her, got jealous of her affair, and now he wants her dead. In his meticulous planning of the perfect crime, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will ensnare them both in this edge-of-your-seat adaptation of a modern classic.

The cast of Dial M for Murder includes Lucy Carapetyan (Margot), Ryan Hallahan (Tony), Elizabeth Laidlaw (Maxine), Nick Sandys (Inspector Hubbard), and Felipe Carrasco (Lesgate).

The creative team includes Mara Zinky (Set Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Light Design), and Chris Kriz (Original Music & Sound Design). Katie Klemme is the Stage Manager.

“Everyone loves a mystery. The puzzle to find out the truth is rarely a simple straight line. For 50 years people have been trying to unravel the Kennedy assassinations, 9/11 conspiracies, princess Diana’s death, leaping on them with eager energy. The internet obscures the simple answers adding more fantastical possibilities and even absurd plots. Dial M For Murder however is set in a simpler time, when ‘gaslighting’ and lies were spun in noirish style, and sinister strangers offer a maze of entertaining possibilities,” comments BJ Jones. “Jeffrey Hatcher has refurbished this noir classic in a tight and tense retelling. Associate Artistic Director Georgette Verdin makes her Northlight debut giving it a contemporary twist. I’m proud to have her work on our stage.”

Lead Sponsors for Dial M for Murder are Byline Bank, Bob Regan and Cindy Clark, and Greg and Anne Taubeneck.




