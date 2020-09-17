DEEPLY 25: BEYOND DANCE…THE CELEBRATION Begins October 17

Launching the company's 25th anniversary season, the fundraiser offers in-person and virtual opportunities to celebrate.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT), which diversifies the aesthetics of contemporary dance by uniting modern, classical, American, and African-American traditions in dance and storytelling, announces additional details for Deeply 25: Beyond Dance...The Celebration Begins. Launching the company's 25th anniversary season, the fundraiser offers in-person and virtual opportunities to celebrate DRDT on Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m. CDT at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, Chicago.



Following welcoming remarks from DRDT leadership and sponsors, DRDT performs works from its repertoire live: "My Country Tis of Thee," choreographed by Kevin Iega Jeff with music by Mahalia Jackson, an excerpt from I Am Deeply Rooted (2010); Rain, an excerpt from a work in progress choreographed by Nicole Clarke-Springer, with music by Peter Gabriel; When Men (2016), choreographed by Joshua L. Ishmon with narration by Charlie Chaplin and music by Paolo Nutini; Surrender (1997), choreographed by Jeff with music by Terence Trent D'Arby and Hans Zimmer; and Heaven (2004), choreographed by Jeff and Gary Abbott with music by Janice Pendarvis, Anthony Moten, and Raymond Jones reimagined by Sam Trump.

Between the performances, in-person and virtual audience members will see videos featuring comments from the Artistic Team-Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer, Co-Founder/Associate Artistic Director Gary Abbott, Dance Education Director Tracey Franklin, Rehearsal Director Joshua L. Ishmon, and Co-Founder/Creative Director Kevin Iega Jeff, along with longtime company member Dominique Atwood-and a reflective, cinematic history of DRDT, including video highlights of company performances and interviews that illuminate the company's founding and inspiration, its evolution to the present, and its plans for the future under new artistic leadership.

All premium ticket buyers, in person (beginning at $250) and virtual ($150), are invited to the post-performance Continuum, a dialogue with the Artistic Team. In-person premium tickets at higher levels ($500 and $1,000) also include preferred seating at DRDT's spring 2021 performance.

A maximum of 50 people may purchase premium tickets to attend the fundraiser in person at the Athenaeum Theatre. Audience members, staff, and performers will wear masks at all times, and seating will provide at least six feet of distance between audience members. Sanitation protocols are in place, and sanitizer will be available.

Deeply 25: Beyond Dance...The Celebration Begins takes place

Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m. CDT

Virtual general admission is $25; virtual premium admission is $150,

both available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.



Limited in-person attendance is available at the Athenaeum Theatre,

2936 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.

In-person premium admission is $250, $500, and $1,000,

available at athenaeumtheatre.org/deeply-25-beyond-dance-the-celebration-begins/.

All programming is subject to change.

