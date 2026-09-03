DANCE ME: THE MUSIC OF LEONARD COHEN to Make Chicago Debut at The Auditorium

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The Auditorium (Chicago's landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) continues its 2026-27 Dance Season titled North American Dance with the Chicago debut of the internationally renowned Canadian company Ballets Jazz Montréal (BJM). BJM will perform an evening length tribute to the artistry of fellow Montrealer, singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen on the 10-year anniversary of Cohen's death (November 7, 2016). The one-night-only presentation is Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 PM at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.

Dance Me: The Music of Leonard Cohen is a creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montréal- based poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, BJM has the exclusive rights to present this work. Dance Me was created under the artistic direction of Louis Robitaille and with bold and compelling staging by Eric Jean. This riveting homage evokes the grand cycles of existence, love, loss, hope, and renewal—inviting audiences to pause, reflect, and be deeply inspired.

Three internationally renowned choreographers were entrusted with putting movement to Cohen's legendary songs: Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Ihsan Rustem. Their powerful and profound choreographic world reflective of Cohen's singular work is brought to life by Ballets Jazz Montréal's 14 performing artists. Dance Me combines scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical, and choreographic writing crafted by a team of celebrated designers to pay tribute to Montréal's greatest ambassador.

Some of Cohen's most iconic hits are featured in the work including Hallelujah, Suzanne, So Long, Marianne, Famous Blue Raincoat, Everybody Knows and Dance Me To The End of Love.

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