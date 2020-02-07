Curious Theatre Branch Will Bring BEAU O'REILLY SAVES A BODY PART: THE CABARET to the Stage

Curious Theatre Branch will present BEAU O'REILLY SAVES A BODY PART: THE CABARET, a benefit to assist Founder Beau O'Reilly with medical costs. The event will be held, Monday, March 2 at 7 pm at Link's Hall, 3111 N. Western Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($20 or pay-what-you-can) are currently available at curioustheatrebranch.com or dime.io/events/teeth. For additional information, call (773) 508-0666

The talented line-up of Chicago artists includes David Isaacson of Theater Oobleck, Christopher Piatt of Paper Machete, puppet master Blair Thomas, poets Calvin Forbes and Chris Dyer, playwright Barrie Cole, storyteller Chris O'Reilly, the marvelous harmonies of 80 Foots (T-Roy Martin, Chris Schoen and Emmy Bean) and The Crooked Mouth (Jenny Magnus, T-Roy Martin, Heather Riordan, Vicki Walden and Beau O'Reilly).

About Curious Theatre Branch

Founded in 1988 by Jenny Magnus and Beau O'Reilly - as the Curious Theatre "Branch" of the alt-rock cabaret act Maestro Subgum and the Whole - Curious has consistently worked with an ensemble of artists in a non-hierarchical decision-making process, through which the philosophy of collaboration as a social force is explored on every level.

Curious Theatre Branch has produced more than 100 full productions of world-premiere shows in nearly 30 years, amazing audiences year after year in how much can be accomplished for so little. Curious has developed its own recognizable style, using an economy of means and production to make deeper and deeper, rather than larger and larger, work. Curious is currently co-producing the 31st annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival, featuring 48 shows through February 23, 2020 at Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston Ave. in Chicago. For tickets and information, rhinofest.com.





