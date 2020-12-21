Creative Root Announces Winter 2021 Classes

The Theatre School at DePaul University has announced the Creative Root winter schedule, which now includes classes for adults as well as classes for young people.

Creative Root (formerly the Community Drama Division) employs a holistic theater arts education strategy to empower young people and intergenerational learners with the tools necessary to believe in the power of their own creative voice, to collaborate with others to build strong communities, and to lift up their mind-body-spirit connection.

The winter Creative Root schedule offers digital classes presented via Zoom. Visit the Creative Root webpage to register.

Youth Branch

SPROUTS OF FUN! Creative Movement & Art Making (ages 4-6)

Grab your crayons, put on your dancing shoes and let's explore! We will get our bodies moving and our imaginations soaring in this super fun, energy-burning movement and art class. Through dance and drawing, we will discover the different ways we can create characters, go on adventures, and tell exciting stories.

10 classes: January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

Saturdays 9:30-10:15am CST

Teaching Artist: Jaime Raglow

Program Fee: $120

SPRIGS OF JOY! Imaginative Play & Theater Games (ages 7-10)

Do you like to have wild dance parties or laugh your head off with your friends? Feeling bored at home, with nothing to do? Are you in the need of some feel-good-fun? This class is sure to spark some joy during these cold winter months. We'll play theatre games, hold epic dance battles, compete in costume challenges, and make ourselves smile as much as possible every single class.

Teaching Artist: Dana Murphy

10 classes: January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28

Sundays 3-3:30pm CST

Program Fee: $100

THE EXPLORE-A-STORY-DOM! Flipped Fairy Tales (ages 7-10)

Fight the giant, meet the witch, go to the ball, explore the woods, and discover your own creative voice! Once a week, we will leave our ordinary lives behind to step into the shoes of our favorite fairytale characters and become the storytellers of our own tales. In this choose your own adventure format, we'll use creative storytelling, group movement, music, arts, and crafts to bring these stories off the page and into our homes!

10 classes: January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

Saturdays 10-10:45am CST

Teaching Artist: Bella Coelho

Program Fee: $120

WORLD BUILDERS! Creative Storytelling through Set, Props & Puppetry (ages 9-12)

Tired of the same old room you've been zooming in? Turn that cardboard box into a pirate ship! Dig through your junk drawer to build a time machine! Transform that old sock into the next Jedi master. Glue and tape your way into a magical new world of your own invention. We'll build sets, construct puppets, and design props to craft our own epic journeys. The space around us reflects our real life, let's get creative to make it extraordinary!

10 classes: January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

Saturdays 11-12pm CST

Teaching Artist: Micah Figeuroa

Program Fee: $150

SING FROM THE TREETOPS! Musical Theatre Workshop (ages 11-16)

Is there a musical theatre song you've always wanted to perform? Let's take a deep dive into that dream role and develop the passion, power, and precision required to bring your performance to life by acting the song instead of just singing it. Using character, emotion, and story in both song work and choreography, we will bring all of the fun of the musical theatre stage to your home.

10 classes: January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28

Sundays 1:30-2:30pm CST

Teaching Artist: Dana Murphy

Program Fee: $150

Adult Series

BITS, SLIPS, TRIPS & FALLS: A Physical Comedy Practice

Ready to let loose your Lucille Ball? Chase your inner Chaplin? No worries, we won't Buster your Keaton without warming up first! Drawing from the rich history of clowning and physical comedy, we'll develop our sense of play, curiosity, and observation to cultivate joy and laughter in a time when we need it most.

10 classes: January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

Saturdays 1-230pm CST

Teaching Artist: Micah Figueroa

Program Fee: $180

DANCE CONTEMPLAYTIONS: A Creative Movement Practice

Join us for Dance Contemplaytions, a movement experience in a reflective and supportive environment. We will play a series of dance games, gather observations about physical awareness, and appreciate our authentic expression. Contemplaytions are designed to be self-directed and enjoyed in the company of others. There is no evaluative pressure, it is not skill-based, and above all, the intention is to let loose, have fun, and play!

8 classes: February 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28

Sundays 10-11:30am CST

Teaching Artist: Fatima Sowe

Program Fee: $144

BODY TALK: A Physical and Restorative Practice

In a world of screens and social distancing, are you feeling physically disconnected?

Let's start off the week by dropping into our bodies through mindful, trauma-informed practices. Explore Tai Chi breathwork, body language vocabulary, and psychophysiology to create a personal routine that helps your body speak to you. Walk back into the post quarantine world with confidence, knowing how to treat yourself and others with better listening and greater care.

10 classes: January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Mondays 6:30-8pm CST

Teaching Artist: Micah Figueroa

Program Fee: $180

COPY THAT: An Intro to Voiceover Practice

Ever listen to an audiobook, commercial, radio ad, or movie trailer and think "I could do that!"? Well now you can! In this class we will break down the script, create strong characters, and learn proper microphone technique to develop bold vocal performances.

10 classes: January 27, February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm CST

Teaching Artist: Max Fabian