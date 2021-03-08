Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Root Announces Spring 2021 Classes

Holistic education for young people remains virtual.

Mar. 8, 2021  

The Theatre School at DePaul University has announced the Creative Root spring schedule, which includes virtual classes for young people.

Creative Root employs a holistic theater arts education strategy to empower young people and intergenerational learners with the tools necessary to believe in the power of their own creative voice, to collaborate with others to build strong communities, and to lift up their mind-body-spirit connection.

The spring Creative Root schedule offers virtual classes presented via Zoom. Visit the Creative Root webpage to register.

Creative Root Announces Spring 2021 ClassesCreative Root Announces Spring 2021 Classes

SHAKE, RATTLE, & ROLL! Imaginative Play & Creative Movement (ages 4-6)

We will get our bodies moving and our imaginations soaring in this super fun, energy-burning theater and movement class!

Saturdays, 9:30-10:00 a.m. CST | 8 classes: April 10, 17, 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Teaching Artist: Jaime Raglow

Program Fee: $80 | Register here

Creative Root Announces Spring 2021 Classes

THE ADVENTURE CLUB! Imaginative Play Workshop (ages 6-8)

Ocean explorations, jungle journeys, and space missions abound! Imaginations will be sparked each week by a guided new adventure as we travel through magical worlds of our own creation. Using group play, movement, and sing-alongs, this class is a great way to stay active and get creative at the same time!

Saturdays, 10:00-10:45 a.m. CST | 8 classes: April 10, 17, 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Teaching Artist: Ana Narrajos

Program Fee: $100 | Register here

Creative Root Announces Spring 2021 Classes

LAUGH OUT LOUD! Improv and Physical Comedy Workshop (ages 8-12)

Do you love making up hilarious and bizarre characters and stories at the drop of a hat? Using our favorite improv games, character voices, slapstick and physical comedy, we will create some of the funniest moments the internet has ever seen.

Saturdays, 11:00-11:45 a.m. CST | 8 classes: April 10, 17, 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Teaching Artist: Micah Figueroa

Program Fee: $100 | Register here

Creative Root Announces Spring 2021 Classes

SING FROM THE TREETOPS! Musical Theatre Workshop (ages 10-14)

Is there a musical theatre song you've always wanted to perform? Let's take a deep dive into that dream role and develop the Passion, Power, and Precision required to bring your performance to life by acting the song instead of just singing it. Using character, emotion, and story in both song work and choreography, we will bring all of the fun of the musical theatre stage to your home.

Saturdays, 12:00-1:00 p.m. CST | 8 classes: April 10, 17, 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Teaching Artist: Bella Coelho

Program Fee: $120 | Register here


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Full Out Unisex T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Art T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
The University of Chicago Presents and Japan Society co-Present SHOMYO: Buddhist Ritual Ch Photo

The University of Chicago Presents and Japan Society co-Present SHOMYO: Buddhist Ritual Chant

Third Eye Announces 2021 Season In Honor Of International Womens Day Photo

Third Eye Announces 2021 Season In Honor Of International Women's Day

/kor/ Productions Presents THE PEARL FISHERS Photo

/kor/ Productions Presents THE PEARL FISHERS

Drury Lane Theatre Announces its Reopening Plans for the 2021/2022 Season Photo

Drury Lane Theatre Announces its Reopening Plans for the 2021/2022 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Central City Opera to Present Mainstage Productions of CAROUSEL and RIGOLETTO
  • Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Retires Professional Performing Company After 25 Years
  • Theater 29 Presents New Virtual And Immersive Theatrical And Creative Arts
  • Hudson Gardens Cancels The 2021 Summer Concert Series