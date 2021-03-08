Creative Root Announces Spring 2021 Classes

The Theatre School at DePaul University has announced the Creative Root spring schedule, which includes virtual classes for young people.

Creative Root employs a holistic theater arts education strategy to empower young people and intergenerational learners with the tools necessary to believe in the power of their own creative voice, to collaborate with others to build strong communities, and to lift up their mind-body-spirit connection.

The spring Creative Root schedule offers virtual classes presented via Zoom. Visit the Creative Root webpage to register.

SHAKE, RATTLE, & ROLL! Imaginative Play & Creative Movement (ages 4-6)

We will get our bodies moving and our imaginations soaring in this super fun, energy-burning theater and movement class!

Saturdays, 9:30-10:00 a.m. CST | 8 classes: April 10, 17, 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Teaching Artist: Jaime Raglow

Program Fee: $80 | Register here

THE ADVENTURE CLUB! Imaginative Play Workshop (ages 6-8)

Ocean explorations, jungle journeys, and space missions abound! Imaginations will be sparked each week by a guided new adventure as we travel through magical worlds of our own creation. Using group play, movement, and sing-alongs, this class is a great way to stay active and get creative at the same time!

Saturdays, 10:00-10:45 a.m. CST | 8 classes: April 10, 17, 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Teaching Artist: Ana Narrajos

Program Fee: $100 | Register here

LAUGH OUT LOUD! Improv and Physical Comedy Workshop (ages 8-12)

Do you love making up hilarious and bizarre characters and stories at the drop of a hat? Using our favorite improv games, character voices, slapstick and physical comedy, we will create some of the funniest moments the internet has ever seen.

Saturdays, 11:00-11:45 a.m. CST | 8 classes: April 10, 17, 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Teaching Artist: Micah Figueroa

Program Fee: $100 | Register here

SING FROM THE TREETOPS! Musical Theatre Workshop (ages 10-14)

Is there a musical theatre song you've always wanted to perform? Let's take a deep dive into that dream role and develop the Passion, Power, and Precision required to bring your performance to life by acting the song instead of just singing it. Using character, emotion, and story in both song work and choreography, we will bring all of the fun of the musical theatre stage to your home.

Saturdays, 12:00-1:00 p.m. CST | 8 classes: April 10, 17, 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Teaching Artist: Bella Coelho

Program Fee: $120 | Register here