Connective Theatre Company Announces Cast For Inaugural Production

Connective Theatre Company announces the cast of their inaugural production, One Flea Spare by Naomi Wallace.

In a plague-ravaged 17th century London, a wealthy couple is about to be released from a four-week quarantine when a young girl and a sailor sneak into their home. The wealthy couple is re-quarantined in close quarters with these two "plague refugees" for 28 days. Tension, mistrust, and a clash of cultural, social, and sexual boundaries rise to the surface in this fiercely dark comedy by Naomi Wallace. Produced in partnership with RefugeeOne.

One Flea Spare will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm July 5th-21st 2019. Performances will be held at Nox Arca Theatre, 4001 N Ravenswood Ave #405, Chicago, IL 60613.

The production team includes Brian Zane* (Producer/Director/Kabe), Ashley Joy* (Director), Rachel Schulz* (Casting Director), Lena Romano* (Dramaturge), Leah Huskey* (Intimacy Designer), Bobby Duncalf* (Fight Choreographer), Rachel Hunsinger (Assistant Director), Hayley Wallenfeldt (Set/Costume Designer), Josh Mather (Sound Designer), Tyler Maegawa (Prop Designer), Maya Jamner (Hair/Makeup Designer) and Mary Clancy (Stage Manager).

Visit connectivetheatrecompany.com for more information!

*Denotes Connective Theatre Company Ensemble Member





