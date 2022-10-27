Congo Square Theatre's Digital Sketch Comedy Series HIT 'EM ON THE BLACKSIDE Season Three Begins This Friday

Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square), one of the nation's premier African American theatres, will present the third season of its popular Hit 'Em on the Blackside (HOTB) sketch comedy series. With 12 new episodes released weekly on Congo Square's YouTube channel from October 28, 2022, through February 3, 2023, Season Three returns to the origins of sketch comedy mixing the familiar HOTB style of hard-hitting socio-political commentary with more light-hearted sketches. This season, sketches will range in theme from horror to culinary arts and promises to be the most fun season of HOTB yet.

Season Three of Hit 'Em on the Blackside features Congo Square's award-winning African American ensemble and talented guest artists. The cast and crew include show creator Anthony Irons (co-director, writer, show runner, editor), Ronald L. Conner (producer, co-director, writer actor, editor), Alexis J. Roston (writer, actor), Alexandria Moorman (writer, actor), Bair Warburton Brown (1st assistant director, writer), Jonathan Keaton (writer), Allison Peevy (director of photography, camera operator), Tyra Grove (sound mixer), Levi Wilkins (gaffer/ key grip), Jordan Wallace (boom operator), and Jordan Brown (production assistant).

"Hit 'Em on the Blackside reaches new depths and a new level of breadth in Season Three. This is also the first season the ensemble is not only writing and producing every episode, but also editing in-house. It's been great for our process!" said Irons. "I am thrilled to be co-directing this season with fellow ensemble member Ron Conner, and it's wonderful to bring many Congo Square friends and family into the fold in various roles and guest appearances for Season Three."

Episodes from Season One and Two of Hit 'Em on the Blackside are available to watch now at congosquaretheatre.org and on Congo Square's YouTube channel.

In other Congo Square digital news, all six episodes of the second season of the radio-drama, The Clinic, are now available online. The Clinic follows the journey of Dr. Latisha Bradley who is changing the world with a life-altering discovery that was meant to help all but only helps some. Directed by ensemble member Javon Johnson, the Season Two cast includes ensemble members Aimee K. Bryant, Aaron Todd Douglas, Tracey N. Bonner, Will Sims II, and guest artists Jonathan Perkins, Makila Sims, and Neal Moeller. Show runner is Monifa Day and Willow James is the sound engineer. Seasons One and Two of The Clinic can be streamed by visiting congosquaretheatre.org/audio-series; suggested donation is $10.

Registration for Congo Square's next digital Congo Square Industry Training Institute (CITI) class is now open. Javon Johnson teaches "My Big Break: How to Break into the Business" Monday nights November 7- 28. CITI courses later in the season include "How to Write for TV and Film" led by Johnson, "Secure the Bag: Grant Writing For Individual Artists" by Ann Joseph Douglas, and "Classical Interpretation" by Allen Gilmore. CITI workshops are $30 and free for college students. To learn more and register, visit www.congosquaretheatre.org/citi.

"Congo Square began producing digital content during the early days of the pandemic to both bring joy to our audiences and work to our ensemble. Since then, so much has happened," said Congo Square Artistic Director Ericka Ratcliff. "Our digital content has become an integral part of how we tell stories as a company. The dramatics of The Clinic and the fun and funny of Hit 'Em on the Blackside are emblematic of our mission to explore the complexities of black culture, while our digital CITI classes expand the reach of our educational initiatives."

The 2022-23 Season, a mix of digital and in-person programming, continues with the world premiere of How Blood Go at Steppenwolf's 1700 theater (opens March 16, 2023); and the company's now annual Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration (June 17).