Congo Square Theatre Will Launch National Executive Director Search

The Board of Directors of Congo Square Theatre, one of the nation’s premier African American ensemble theater companies, announced that it will launch a national search to replace Charlique C. Rolle, current Congo Square Executive Director, who departs the company effective Monday, March 1, 2024. Rolle, who has served as Congo Square’s Executive Director for four years, will be stepping away from the position in order to focus on her own personal artistic pursuits.

Congo Square is currently in the process of hiring two full time administrators – a Director of Operations and an Operations & Administrative Assistant – rounding out the company’s full-time staff to four employees for the first time in the company’s history. While the search for the company’s next Executive Director is underway, the new staff members, with guidance from the Board of Directors and in partnership with the company’s Artistic Director, Ericka Ratcliff, will lead Congo Square through the remainder of its landmark 25th Anniversary Season including the Chicago premiere of August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned starring Harry Lennix this Spring.

“Charlique's passion and commitment have been instrumental in contributing significantly to Congo Square’s ongoing success and will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact. I am grateful for her partnership,” said Congo Square Theatre Board Chair Dawn Frances Reese on behalf of the Congo Square Board. “As the Board of Directors bids farewell, we express gratitude for her leadership, confident that her contributions will continue to make a lasting imprint in the theater community. The Congo Square Theatre Board wishes Charlique continued success in all her future endeavors."

"With heartfelt gratitude, the staff and ensemble express our fondness for Charlique's time with Congo Square. She is a beloved member of our artistic family and her influence on Congo Square will resonate for years to come. We are confident that she will continue to shine in all her pursuits," added Congo Square Artistic Director Ericka Ratcliff.

“I'm incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work accomplished during my tenure at Congo Square Theatre and am deeply appreciative for the unwavering support from Congo’s Board of Directors, Ensemble, Staff, the larger arts sector, and the many friends, colleagues and partners throughout Chicago,” said Rolle. “Over four years, we navigated many transitions and a global pandemic, but it's now time for me to rest and assess the next steps in my artistic and community building career. I'm eager to witness and support the continued success of Congo Square Theatre.”

Congo Square Theatre, founded in 1999, will officially commemorate its 25th Anniversary this Summer during the annual Juneteenth Homecoming Benefit June 21, 2024. This Spring, Congo Square presents the Chicago premiere of August Wilson’s autobiographical play How I Learned What I Learned starring Chicago’s own Harry Lennix and presented in association with The Goodman Theatre at Broadway in Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, April 20 – May 5.Congo Square’s Industry Training Institute (CITI) classes, which provide crucial skills to aspiring theater makers of all skill levels, continue with five classes this Spring and Summer. For more information about Congo Square’s 2023-24 season, visit congosquaretheatre.org.