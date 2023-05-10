Congo Square Theatre Celebrates Black Art With 2023 Homecoming Benefit

Chicago's Congo Square Theatre Company, one of the nation's premier African American theatres, kicks off Juneteenth weekend with a celebration of all things Black, beautiful and bodacious! Blackity, Black, Black, Congo Square's 2023 Homecoming Benefit, takes place Thursday, June 15 from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. at LM Studios, 808 S. Michigan Ave.

Congo Square's annual Homecoming Benefit celebrates the beauty of Black art, Black culture, and Black community. Hosted by WTTW's Angel Idowu, Three Chicago theater-makers will be singled out and recognized for their artistic excellence and contributions to the local theater scene: rising star actor and producer Tosin Morohunfola will receive the Emerging Artist award; award-winning actor, screenwriter, producer, and director Morocco Omari will receive the Artistic Excellence award; and legendary Chicago producer, director, and Illinois Arts Council board member Pemon Rami will be awarded the Lifetime Legacy award.

Attendees will also be invited to build community over food and drink, while enjoying live entertainment provided by multi-disciplinary artist Yaw Agyeman and DJ Rae Chardonnay filling the dance floor!

Blackity, Black, Black tickets for the public start at $250, and, thanks to Congo Square's ongoing commitment to radical generosity, industry and community tickets are $50 (subject to availability). Thanks to the Radical Expansion Premier Sponsor, Paul and De Gray and In the Works Fund, all contributions made through May 31, 2023 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $15,000. To purchase tickets, make a donation, or become a sponsor, visit congosquaretheatre.org/homecoming

Founded in 1999, Congo Square will be celebrating its 25thAnniversary Season beginning in Fall 2023. Details about this landmark season will be announced during the Homecoming Benefit.