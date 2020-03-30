ComedySportz Goes Virtual!

CSz Theater Chicago is excited to continue offering Comedy for Everyone in a virtual setting. In honor of the commitment to do comedy for all ages, ComedySportz will offer a mid-day break for kids with a 30 minute ReCeSz, a virtual edition of the ComedySportz show weekly, and various virtual signature shows from the CSz Theater After Party series being kicked off with Virtual Vino Veritas. All shows are free to the public. Donations can be made to the ongoing GoFundMe campaign to help support our company of artists and performers who are currently out of work.

ComedySportz has taken their critically acclaimed show to the screen with a hilarious virtual match! Staying true to the traditional format, the virtual match features two teams and a ref who compete for your laughs! Using the ever popular Zoom platform, audience members can participate with suggestions and vote for their favorite games and favorite team.

Led by our team of Training Center teachers, CSz Theater Chicago is offering a free 30 minute break in the homeschool day to play, imagine, and move around with other kids at noon on Monday through Friday. Each ReCeSz ends with a popular dance party to wiggle all that indoor energy right out!

Join Susan Haarman and two of Chicago's best storytellers as they share stories whilst enjoying a glass (or three) of wine. We recommend you bring your favorite bottle of...whatever and gather around the virtual campfire to hear some top notch stories in our debut of Virtual Vino Veritas.

In effort to support the Roster of 60+ comedians and staff who are currently out of work while the theater is closed, CSz Theater Chicago has launched a GoFundMe campaign. While all of the virtual shows and classes are free, we are accepting donations to help keep our people afloat during this tumultuous time in history.

During the various Chicagoland Spring Breaks, ComedySportz is offering a Virtual Spring Break camp for students ages 8-18. Covering topics of scene and character work, famed ComedySportz games, and the ever-popular stand up comedy- there is something for every kid to enjoy! Get ready to logon to Camp Kah-Mah-Dee every day to collaborate with students from across the city!

Don't have solid plans yet this summer, don't worry! Celebrate the summer right with the ComedySportz Flex Pass! Perfect for impromptu laughter and excitement, an unexpected date, or a night out with the family.

Show times and Zoom links and can be found on our website cszchicago.com





